PressReader Introduces Puzzles to All Versions of Its Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on International Puzzle Day, PressReader, the world’s leading digital platform for newspapers, magazines, and books, has announced the introduction of interactive puzzles, further expanding its content offering.

PressReader users can now enjoy the daily challenge of interactive puzzles on the web, and iOS and Android app versions of the platform. The collection includes classic staples such as sudoku, concise crossword and word search, as well as dynamic puzzle types like make tracks and pathfinder.

Puzzle pages are a beloved feature of traditional print newspapers and magazines, offering readers a daily dose of relaxation, challenge, and fun. Introducing puzzles on PressReader honors this tradition while delivering a complete and engaging reading experience in the digital age.

Puzzles are available to readers in PressReader’s sponsored reading zones, known as HotSpots, which include public, academic, and K–12 libraries, as well as the company’s business partners in travel, leisure and healthcare. They’re also available to individual subscribers.

“Adding puzzles is the next step in our mission to create the richest, most engaging reading experience possible,” said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader. “By adding this selection of puzzles to our existing catalog of 8,400+ newspapers and magazines and more than 140,000 eBooks, we’re giving readers more ways to interact and discover relevant content and entertainment. All within one seamless platform.”

Just like a daily newspaper, new puzzles are added every day. Users on PressReader’s web platform can also access puzzles from the previous 28 days.

Discover more about PressReader's puzzles here: https://about.pressreader.com/puzzles/

About PressReader

PressReader delivers the world’s best journalism, storytelling, and entertainment from around the globe in an engaging digital reading experience.

Since 1999, the company has pioneered digital content curation and distribution. Today, PressReader partners with more than 1,500 of the world’s top publishers to provide over 8,400 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries and in 60 languages. The platform also includes a collection of over 140,000 eBooks and a selection of puzzles and games. Through partnerships with more than 12,000 organizations worldwide, including libraries, hotels, airlines, cruise ships and healthcare facilities, PressReader helps people discover quality information and engaging content, wherever they are. Individual subscriptions are also available, giving readers unlimited access from anywhere.

PressReader also supports publishers through PressReader Editions+, a full suite of white-label publishing solutions to turn content into premium digital experiences quickly and simply. To learn more, visit: https://about.pressreader.com/

