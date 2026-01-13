GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), January 13, 2026 - GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:

16,177 shares

€1 109 238.29

During the second half of 2025, total trading was:

On the buy side: 1,330,219 shares for a total amount of €4,996,375.72

On the sell side: 1,515,142 shares for a total amount of €5,707,129.34

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,585

On the sell side: 2,576

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27,911 shares

€769,849.43

END

APPENDIX

H2 2025

Buy side Sell side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR TOTAL 2 585 1 330 219 4 996 375,72 2 576 1 515 142 5 707 129,34 01/07/2025 22 6800 22 297,68 18 8816 29 006,23 02/07/2025 15 6651 22 021,33 21 7936 26 417,75 03/07/2025 51 26399 88 188,24 26 19573 65 627,68 04/07/2025 21 13081 43 260,83 18 18653 61 921,62 07/07/2025 33 21136 69 530,47 11 6423 21 251,20 08/07/2025 13 6321 20 545,97 14 8705 28 339,74 09/07/2025 13 4500 14 704,02 20 11751 38 451,62 10/07/2025 30 11334 37 338,73 32 21779 71 993,97 11/07/2025 36 11068 36 264,08 15 4720 15 514,22 14/07/2025 29 10674 34 589,20 36 11101 36 073,81 15/07/2025 25 12701 43 420,27 51 32982 111 612,08 16/07/2025 14 11809 39 684,50 31 16075 54 363,08 17/07/2025 16 6364 21 343,33 17 8293 27 858,84 18/07/2025 27 12030 40 934,72 37 14567 49 740,33 21/07/2025 42 20051 67 104,48 17 8748 29 340,18 22/07/2025 26 14306 47 190,20 16 8756 28 927,99 23/07/2025 33 15701 53 628,34 48 33532 113 250,31 24/07/2025 45 24001 83 872,45 55 32930 115 532,27 25/07/2025 7 9727 34 197,02 13 17601 62 197,01 28/07/2025 12 8202 29 743,81 27 14015 50 857,77 29/07/2025 24 14616 53 176,52 20 11594 42 866,03 30/07/2025 14 11501 40 588,64 17 8123 28 835,43 31/07/2025 19 9301 32 595,54 15 10788 38 101,38 01/08/2025 22 22001 74 968,41 38 24929 84 488,62 04/08/2025 8 2516 8 464,91 10 8313 28 238,60 05/08/2025 1 1 3,37 22 13189 44 953,65 06/08/2025 20 10002 33 589,52 2 2 6,92 07/08/2025 5 1501 4 956,30 23 11501 38 540,54 08/08/2025 10 3001 10 009,33 11 4001 13 463,32 11/08/2025 17 5001 16 697,34 8 4001 13 451,36 12/08/2025 9 4678 15 706,85 10 4678 15 774,36 13/08/2025 1 1 3,36 27 19501 67 503,30 14/08/2025 5 1896 6 804,50 15 8501 30 669,57 15/08/2025 24 11606 41 566,66 15 7501 27 138,62 18/08/2025 4 4001 15 183,63 47 32001 122 451,51 19/08/2025 38 13206 51 197,02 5 3206 12 757,09 20/08/2025 19 11001 41 623,93 7 5149 19 489,38 21/08/2025 7 2001 7 423,71 4 1853 6 910,19 22/08/2025 8 5001 18 859,77 24 8001 30 219,78 25/08/2025 15 13133 48 480,21 2 1001 3 663,79 26/08/2025 33 17869 63 697,45 5 3001 10 739,65 27/08/2025 14 6013 21 145,86 8 3513 12 416,35 28/08/2025 28 9001 31 503,50 12 6501 23 007,56 29/08/2025 21 7021 24 353,32 24 4275 14 882,51 01/09/2025 9 6001 20 814,47 14 13227 46 340,66 02/09/2025 12 5481 18 783,61 17 16001 53 925,93 03/09/2025 7 2211 7 430,66 9 6211 21 021,07 04/09/2025 3 1052 3 615,52 16 12052 41 134,32 05/09/2025 5 4501 15 420,38 9 8001 27 552,40 08/09/2025 12 4501 15 459,45 4 4501 15 555,46 09/09/2025 6 3001 10 290,46 14 13501 47 037,48 10/09/2025 23 12764 45 075,17 25 11264 40 103,11 11/09/2025 22 4501 16 198,56 14 7001 25 134,57 12/09/2025 7 4001 14 397,64 12 4001 14 513,63 15/09/2025 7 4001 14 605,61 8 4001 14 669,59 16/09/2025 12 5001 18 184,09 6 6001 21 965,64 17/09/2025 10 3001 10 705,62 5 2001 7 159,62 18/09/2025 22 5001 18 081,57 16 9001 32 703,60 19/09/2025 23 11001 40 028,68 19 10001 36 840,68 22/09/2025 20 15749 51 836,26 13 8554 28 186,71 23/09/2025 62 44001 140 309,95 16 8196 27 296,78 24/09/2025 28 17331 53 707,56 14 12331 38 515,26 25/09/2025 22 20060 61 994,43 13 13441 41 859,44 26/09/2025 12 4793 14 835,25 25 11293 35 071,65 29/09/2025 6 3001 9 453,15 16 6443 20 459,10 30/09/2025 3 2001 6 423,17 16 9210 29 737,52 01/10/2025 5 4001 13 123,28 17 15969 53 358,66 02/10/2025 3 1001 3 443,43 17 14001 48 503,38 03/10/2025 31 9501 33 034,50 17 9001 31 645,54 06/10/2025 31 14002 47 928,85 29 19001 65 768,54 07/10/2025 13 5162 17 539,96 8 5001 17 051,41 08/10/2025 21 8001 27 452,39 16 13163 45 594,92 09/10/2025 1 1 3,48 46 27001 100 285,49 10/10/2025 45 14001 52 814,85 5 2001 7 653,54 13/10/2025 33 12606 46 241,96 27 10006 37 004,09 14/10/2025 41 20401 73 853,86 34 17061 62 115,69 15/10/2025 7 5432 19 588,01 23 15329 55 808,60 16/10/2025 11 6001 21 745,40 16 6001 21 920,51 17/10/2025 22 16006 58 044,96 28 22049 80 967,90 20/10/2025 38 32773 117 558,06 28 25273 91 040,93 21/10/2025 17 12102 43 176,79 36 19602 71 114,68 22/10/2025 17 9001 33 797,76 12 9001 33 988,59 23/10/2025 35 14941 55 110,18 16 10001 36 845,78 24/10/2025 18 9001 33 039,34 16 11001 40 629,66 27/10/2025 32 15436 56 785,34 20 11376 42 074,36 28/10/2025 52 21001 75 643,71 7 6001 22 019,65 29/10/2025 18 6001 21 953,46 14 9001 32 921,61 30/10/2025 13 11107 40 074,39 14 10522 38 164,77 31/10/2025 39 12662 45 997,50 19 14377 52 364,20 03/11/2025 37 19000 67 860,40 8 8026 28 752,26 04/11/2025 52 16564 58 705,47 24 20128 71 784,70 05/11/2025 46 27614 97 857,94 26 18879 67 282,49 06/11/2025 15 10296 36 012,53 7 10296 36 214,53 07/11/2025 56 15944 54 959,77 9 5959 20 535,91 10/11/2025 6 3205 11 534,19 48 35205 125 685,72 11/11/2025 12 9001 32 451,67 22 13001 47 171,66 12/11/2025 4 2001 7 381,67 14 14001 52 377,60 13/11/2025 21 9255 34 669,69 8 6255 23 579,29 14/11/2025 22 6163 22 760,27 27 11909 44 095,45 17/11/2025 12 8001 30 017,75 32 9264 34 961,32 18/11/2025 13 10010 37 086,75 6 4001 15 043,76 19/11/2025 17 9001 34 098,13 20 14001 53 681,79 20/11/2025 29 16001 60 091,60 1 1 3,89 21/11/2025 11 5001 18 405,68 11 5001 18 469,69 24/11/2025 6 3065 11 486,21 11 6279 23 704,23 25/11/2025 22 20545 77 477,25 54 33835 128 769,24 26/11/2025 14 5255 20 689,20 46 14751 58 720,19 27/11/2025 2 1001 4 070,00 23 14001 58 208,04 28/11/2025 10 4324 19 125,40 8 4324 18 952,26 01/12/2025 12 8001 35 140,47 22 9001 39 816,46 02/12/2025 12 7296 33 604,87 31 13296 61 688,52 03/12/2025 18 14081 69 103,07 17 12081 59 322,66 04/12/2025 54 37001 179 047,10 25 17001 82 822,92 05/12/2025 54 36751 170 003,14 40 26501 123 631,67 08/12/2025 26 9002 41 426,30 27 12252 57 036,74 09/12/2025 26 9341 43 247,43 30 11751 54 857,90 10/12/2025 21 6429 30 110,03 29 18519 88 762,12 11/12/2025 25 16351 81 534,92 50 31851 160 968,90 12/12/2025 19 12001 60 598,21 38 9001 45 865,14 15/12/2025 18 11001 55 134,15 3 2001 10 005,10 16/12/2025 18 12560 62 060,09 29 12560 62 553,57 17/12/2025 18 9967 49 426,95 17 7967 39 690,80 18/12/2025 11 4001 19 770,94 11 7001 34 917,70 19/12/2025 24 10001 49 369,04 21 10001 49 554,96 22/12/2025 12 9001 44 631,01 28 14001 70 116,03 23/12/2025 15 9797 49 758,38 37 13797 70 461,42 24/12/2025 10 7067 36 063,04 13 6067 31 065,65 29/12/2025 14 8500 43 934,89 22 15001 77 925,09 30/12/2025 5 2001 10 642,80 14 3665 19 561,90 31/12/2025 14 7001 36 965,28 7 2659 14 036,14





1 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized, notably in the U.S and Europe, by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo® .

