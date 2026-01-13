Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

 | Source: Digitalist Group Oyj Digitalist Group Oyj

Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 138267/5/4


 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


 


 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 2.05 EUR 

(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.02 EUR 

(3): Volume: 4100 Unit price: 2 EUR 

(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2 EUR 

(5): Volume: 1650 Unit price: 2 EUR 

(6): Volume: 5100 Unit price: 2 EUR 

(7): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 2 EUR 

(8): Volume: 6700 Unit price: 2 EUR 

(9): Volume: 1276 Unit price: 2 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (9): 

Volume: 26326 Volume weighted average price: 2.00361 EUR


Recommended Reading