Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 138267/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 2.05 EUR
(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.02 EUR
(3): Volume: 4100 Unit price: 2 EUR
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2 EUR
(5): Volume: 1650 Unit price: 2 EUR
(6): Volume: 5100 Unit price: 2 EUR
(7): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 2 EUR
(8): Volume: 6700 Unit price: 2 EUR
(9): Volume: 1276 Unit price: 2 EUR
Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 26326 Volume weighted average price: 2.00361 EUR