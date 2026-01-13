OneSolution Audits Uncover Safety Risks and Thousands in Hidden Savings

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many companies conduct audits only because regulations require them to do so. However, OneSolution is demonstrating that audits can achieve much more. In one recent review, a facility audited more than 180 eyewash and safety shower stations. The process ensured compliance, but it also revealed hidden risks and inefficiencies that were costing the company time and money.

Why Proactive Audits Matter

Manufacturers and facility leaders face constant pressure to protect workers, maintain compliance, and ensure efficient operations. Traditional safety audits often focus only on regulatory requirements. But when audits also evaluate workflow issues and equipment fit, they provide a dual benefit: reduced risk and stronger productivity.

This holistic approach is the foundation behind OneSolution’s audit and assessment services. Through compliance surveys and onsite reviews, OneSolution helps facilities find efficiencies that might otherwise go unnoticed. “Audits are not just about avoiding penalties—they are about unlocking growth opportunities hidden in plain sight,” says a Safety Manager who participated in a recent site review.

A Case in Point: Safety Showers Under Review

At a food processing plant in Nebraska, the maintenance and safety teams were responsible for over 180 safety fixtures. With so many standards and product requirements to manage, even experienced leaders cannot be experts in every detail. In this case, the audit revealed that some fixtures were not suitable for harsh winter conditions, leading to issues that only came to light through a comprehensive audit.

A comprehensive site survey conducted by OneSolution identified several challenges:

Incorrect products for the climate, leading to frequent breakdowns

Safety fixtures that left employees exposed to freezing temperatures

Inconsistent water temperature control at eyewash and shower stations

Compliance gaps that could have jeopardized worker safety

The audit provided a clear roadmap for improvement. Recommendations included fully enclosed safety showers with freeze protection and tepid water systems that balance hot and cold supplies.

The review improved compliance and delivered between $12,000 and $15,000 in value through the assessments completed by the OneSolution team. These improvements highlighted areas where better product selection and system design could lead to cost reductions over time.

Hidden Savings Add Up

While this case focused on emergency fixtures, audits often reveal unexpected savings across many categories. Small changes, such as consolidating spare parts or replacing underperforming fixtures, can add up to thousands of dollars per year.

In this example, the site survey delivered $12,000 to $15,000 in assessment value by identifying redundancies and equipment mismatches. These insights provided the customer with a clear plan to avoid future inefficiencies and unnecessary expenses.

When applied across multiple sites, these incremental savings compound. Facilities enhance safety, boost productivity, and improve financial performance simultaneously.

The Voice of the Customer

Safety Managers who participate in these assessments often cite the twofold impact: compliance assurance and operational improvement. “For us, the audit wasn’t just about finding what was wrong; it gave us a practical plan to fix issues and improve our processes,” notes one Safety Manager at a large manufacturing plant.

By offering both short-term fixes and long-term strategies, audits enable leaders to make better use of their limited resources while protecting their teams.

The Future: Easier, Continuous Audits

The future of audits is moving away from one-time reviews and toward a continuous model. Tools make it easy to capture insights on the production floor, and partnerships with experienced providers ensure teams do not have to manage every detail alone.

With these capabilities, audits become a manageable process that supports steady improvement. The key question becomes, “How do we make our next audit faster and more useful than the last?” Continuous auditing enables companies to protect their workers, maintain compliance, and identify new opportunities for increased efficiency.

