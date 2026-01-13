Indian Institute of Information Technology Kharagpur Joins Digital Twin Consortium

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced that the Indian Institute of Information Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has joined the consortium as a member to collaborate on advancing digital twin technologies and accelerating adoption across industries.

"We welcome IIT Kharagpur as a member of the Digital Twin Consortium," said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of Digital Twin Consortium. “Their research capabilities in AI and emerging technologies will accelerate our collective work in advancing digital twins across all industries. This membership strengthens our global reach and brings world-class academic expertise to our collaborative initiatives in the rapidly growing Indian technology market."

Professor Suman Chakraborty, Director, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Institute Chair, IIT Kharagpur, stated: "Joining the Digital Twin Consortium enables our institution to collaborate with global industry leaders while providing our students and researchers direct access to cutting-edge technologies and methodologies. As members, we will contribute to AI-driven digital twin systems, the dual development Capabilities Periodic Table frameworks, and participate actively in the consortium's testbed program to accelerate adoption worldwide."

"This collaboration between the Digital Twin consortium and IIT Kharagpur represents a pivotal moment in bridging academic excellence with real-world industrial applications. As an alumnus, I'm incredibly proud to see my alma mater at the forefront of digital transformation technologies that will reshape how industries optimize their operations and drive innovation," stated Arjun Malhotra, entrepreneur, co-founder of HCL, Chairman of Magic Software Inc., board member, and startup advisor.

As a member, IIT Kharagpur will collaborate with the consortium to accelerate digital twin adoption through:

Developing capabilities for adoption within vertical domains through proof of value projects and use cases, including composable frameworks, integration and implementation of Digital Twin multi-agent system applications, integration, and case study development

Leading joint research initiatives to develop next-generation digital twin architectures and AI-enhanced modelling and simulation methodologies

Creating educational programs, curriculum development, and facilitating collaboration

Contributing to global digital twin standards requirements and best practices

The consortium and IIT Kharagpur will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, training development vehicles, and workshops

About IIT Kharagpur

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kharagpur, is a premier technical institution that fosters excellence in information technology education and research. Known for cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and emerging technologies, IIT Kharagpur ranks among India's top technology institutions. For more information, visit https://www.iitkgp.ac.in/about-iitkgp.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC works with members to accelerate the market, foster development, and drive increased digital twin adoption across industries. DTC is a community of the EDM Association. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

