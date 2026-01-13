Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Joins Vancouver World Chef Exchange: Bangkok × Vancouver

Chef Roger Ma Welcomes Chef Wilfrid Hocquet for a Reunion Nearly 20 Years in the Making





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is proud to participate in the 2026 Vancouver World Chef Exchange, an exclusive one-night culinary collaboration bringing together Executive Chef Roger Ma and acclaimed Chef Wilfrid Hocquet for an unforgettable dining experience on February 6, 2026.

This highly anticipated event marks the first time the two chefs have cooked together in nearly two decades. Their story began at Restaurant Daniel in New York City, one of Americaʼs most storied Michelin-starred kitchens, where Roger Ma worked alongside Wilfrid Hocquet, then saucier, who had trained under legendary Chef Alain Ducasse. Now, their global culinary journeys come full circle as they reunite in Vancouver for a singular evening of collaborative cooking.

Chef Wilfrid Hocquet is the Executive Chef and Co-Founder of Margo, Bangkokʼs celebrated modern bistro, already earning international attention and Michelin Guide Bangkokʼs acclaimed new dining destination.

Chef Roger Ma, Vancouver-born and Boulevardʼs Executive Chef, has helped shape the restaurant into one of Canadaʼs most respected dining destinations through his refined approach to contemporary French technique and seasonal West Coast ingredients.





“Wilfrid and I were young cooks at Restaurant Daniel in New York nearly 20 years ago, so this collaboration really brings our journeys full circle,ˮ shares Chef Roger Ma. “Coming together in Vancouver to cook a shared menu at Boulevard feels both personal and creatively exciting, as we see how our styles and techniques have evolved over the years.ˮ

The World Chef Exchange dinner will come together in a collaborative five-course dining experience, featuring an elegant tasting menu that reflects the chefsʼ shared foundation in modern French cuisine while showcasing their distinct culinary perspectives shaped by years of international experience.

Guests can expect an elegant progression of dishes that reflect the chefsʼ shared foundations and global paths, beginning with luxurious canapés such as truffle tartlets, honey mussels gratinée, and beef tartare à la Margo. Highlights include Chef Wilfrid Hocquetʼs signature black truffle pithivier, alongside refined seafood preparations and dry-aged Fraser Valley duck. The evening concludes with a collaborative dessert course that incorporates Boulevard's very own Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashiʼs signature finesse. Flavours draw inspiration from Margo, interpreted through Boulevardʼs distinctly West Coast lens.

Optional wine pairings, thoughtfully curated by Boulevardʼs sommelier team, will be available for an additional charge.





Event Details

Date: February 6, 2026

Location: Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Vancouver

Price: $225 per person (exclusive of wine pairings, tax, and gratuity)

Seating Times:

6:00 PM

8:30 PM

Reservations:

Click here to reserve via OpenTable.

This one-night-only event offers diners a rare opportunity to experience a global culinary reunion in an intimate setting and is expected to sell out quickly.

To learn more about this event, please visit: https://boulevardvancouver.ca/culinary-events-vancouver/world-chef-exchange-2026/

ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR

Located in Vancouverʼs downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is the premier award-winning dining destination led by Executive General Manager Lisa Haley, Executive Chef Roger Ma and Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi. Committed to culinary excellence, the renowned restaurant offers a delightful dining experience with innovative dishes, impeccable service, and an elegant ambiance.

One of the most awarded restaurants in the cityʼs recent history, Boulevardʼs seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar, and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktails.

Media Contact

Aaryn Bowden

Senior Marketing Specialist 604-724-9598

abowden@boulevardvancouver.ca

