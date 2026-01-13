Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter ended November 30, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EST today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tt72ics7 at 5:00 p.m. EST today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $17,333,000 for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter ended November 30, 2025 compared to $14,408,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2024 and $16,381,000 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter ended August 31, 2025. Park’s net sales for the nine months ended November 30, 2025 were $49,114,000 compared to $45,087,000 for the nine months ended December 1, 2024. Net earnings for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter were $2,950,000 compared to $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $2,404,000 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings were $7,434,000 for the current year’s first nine months compared to $4,636,000 for last year’s first nine months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter were $2,950,000 compared to $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $2,404,000 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings before special items for the nine months ended November 30, 2025 were $7,434,000 compared to $5,450,000 for last fiscal year’s first nine months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter was $4,226,000 compared to $2,415,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $3,401,000 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year’s first nine months was $10,590,000 compared to $8,231,000 for last fiscal year’s first nine months.

During the 2026 fiscal year third quarter and first nine months, the Company did not report any special items. During the 2025 fiscal year third quarter, the Company did not report any special items but during the 2025 fiscal year first nine months the Company recorded $1,098,000 of pre-tax charges related to storm damage to the Company’s facilities in Newton, Kansas.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $0.12 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.15 for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $0.12 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.37 for the 2026 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.23 for the 2025 fiscal year’s first nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.37 for the 2026 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.27 for the 2025 fiscal year’s first nine months.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EST today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13757846.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EST today through 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tt72ics7 and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13757846.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's website at
https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include a special item, a charge related to storm damage. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com


Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

              
 13 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended
 
        
 November 30,
2025		  December 1,
2024		  August 31,
2025		 November 30,
2025		  December 1,
2024		 
Sales$17,333  $14,408  $16,381 $49,114  $45,087  
              
Net Earnings before Special Items1$2,950  $1,577  $2,404 $7,434  $5,450  
Special Item, Net of Tax:             
Storm Damage Charge -   -   -  -   (1,098) 
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items -   -   -  -   284  
Net Earnings$2,950  $1,577  $2,404 $7,434  $4,636  
              
              
Basic Earnings per Share:             
Basic Earnings before Special Items1$0.15  $0.08  $0.12 $0.37  $0.27  
Special Item:             
Storm Damage Charge -   -   -  -   (0.05) 
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items -   -   -  -   0.01  
Basic Earnings per Share$0.15  $0.08  $0.12 $0.37  $0.23  
              
              
              
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1$0.15  $0.08  $0.12 $0.37  $0.27  
Special Item:             
Storm Damage Charge -   -   -  -   (0.05) 
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items -   -   -  -   0.01  
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.15  $0.08  $0.12 $0.37  $0.23  
              
              
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:             
Basic 19,911   19,982   19,875  19,902   20,150  
Diluted 20,095   20,077   19,986  20,016   20,246  
              
1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items. 
 
              


Condensed comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

 November 30,
2025		 March 2,
2025		 
Assets(unaudited)   
Current Assets    
Cash and Marketable Securities$63,558 $68,834 
Accounts Receivable, Net 12,143  12,903 
Inventories 7,636  7,213 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,287  1,344 
Total Current Assets 84,624  90,294 
     
Fixed Assets, Net 21,764  21,650 
Operating Right-of-use Assets 269  308 
Other Assets 11,442  9,856 
Total Assets$118,099 $122,108 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Current Liabilities    
Accounts Payable$3,259 $2,513 
Accrued Liabilities 1,347  1,318 
Operating Lease Liability 43  40 
Income Taxes Payable 694  5,390 
Total Current Liabilities 5,343  9,261 
     
Long-term Operating Lease Liability 285  318 
Deferred Income Taxes 5,802  5,304 
Other Liabilities 77  71 
Total Liabilities 11,507  14,954 
     
Shareholders’ Equity 106,592  107,154 
     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$118,099 $122,108 
     
Additional information    
Equity per Share$5.35 $5.36 
     


Condensed comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

               
 13 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended  39 Weeks Ended
 
               
 November 30,
2025		  December 1,
2024		  August 31,
2025		  November 30,
2025		  December 1,
2024		 
               
Net Sales$17,333   $14,408   $16,381   $49,114   $45,087  
               
Cost of Sales 11,430    10,580    11,265    33,377    32,403  
               
Gross Profit 5,903    3,828    5,116    15,737    12,684  
% of net sales 34.1%   26.6%   31.2%   32.0%   28.1% 
               
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 2,259    1,982    2,271    6,829    6,139  
% of net sales 13.0%   13.8%   13.9%   13.9%   13.6% 
               
Earnings from Operations 3,644    1,846    2,845    8,908    6,545  
               
               
Storm Damage Charge -    -    -    -    (1,098) 
Interest and Other Income: 343    290    390    1,088    874  
               
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 3,987    2,136    3,235    9,996    6,321  
               
Income Tax Provision 1,037    559    831    2,562    1,685  
Net Earnings$2,950   $1,577   $2,404   $7,434   $4,636  
% of net sales 17.0%   10.9%   14.7%   15.1%   10.3% 
               


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

              
 13 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended  39 Weeks Ended  39 Weeks Ended
              
 November 30,
2025		  December 1,
2024		  August 31,
2025		  November 30,
2025		  December 1,
2024
GAAP Net Earnings$2,950   $1,577   $2,404   $7,434   $4,636 
Adjustments:             
Income Tax Provision 1,037    559    831    2,562    1,685 
Interest and Other Income (343)   (290)   (390)   (1,088)   (874)
Depreciation 477    464    455    1,388    1,391 
Stock Option Expense 105    105    101    294    295 
Special Item:             
Storm Damage Charge -    -    -    -    1,098 
Adjusted EBITDA$4,226   $2,415   $3,401   $10,590   $8,231 
              
              


Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
 Newton, Kansas 67114
 (316) 283-6500



