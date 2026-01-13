Jay Walker Launches “The Jay Walker Podcast,” Premiering on All Podcast Platforms Every Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media personality and executive producer Jay Walker today announced the official launch of The Jay Walker Podcast, premiering January 21, 2026. Built as a distinct format from The Jay Walker Show, the new series is designed as a conversation-forward, tools-driven experience—centered on deeper discussions, practical frameworks, and actionable takeaways.





New episodes of The Jay Walker Podcast will release every Wednesday across major podcast platforms. In addition, the companion on-network presentation titled “JAY WALKER” will air nightly on REVIVE TV at 7:00 PM ET, giving audiences a consistent appointment viewing time.

“This is a different kind of show—built for people who want more than headlines,” said Jay Walker. “We’re going to talk about what people are really dealing with, and we’re going to leave listeners with tools they can use immediately.”

A distinct format from The Jay Walker Show

While The Jay Walker Show is known for entertainment-forward moments and culture-driven conversation, The Jay Walker Podcast is structured for depth and application—focused on high-trust conversations that end with clear next steps. Topics will include relationships, identity, purpose, emotional wellness, leadership, faith, and the pressures of modern life.

Distribution and availability

The Jay Walker Podcast will be distributed by WOAHRAE and available on major podcast platforms beginning January 21, 2026, with new episodes publishing every Wednesday.

Watch nightly on REVIVE TV: “JAY WALKER” airs nightly at 7:00 PM ET.

WATCH JAY WALKER on linear TV on his new network REVIVE at WATCH.WATCHREVIVETV.COM

Download and listen

You can download and follow the podcast here:

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jay-walker-podcast/id1868239865

iHeartPodcast:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-jay-walker-show-281836259/

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/017bJ0J1xSOIRbtighFlpM

About The Jay Walker Podcast

The Jay Walker Podcast is a weekly conversation + tools audio series hosted by Jay Walker. Each episode delivers real conversations and actionable takeaways designed to help audiences gain clarity, strengthen relationships, and make smarter moves in life and leadership. New episodes release every Wednesday.

About REVIVE TV

REVIVE TV is a modern, culture-forward network delivering original programming across linear and streaming—built to spark conversation, amplify voices, and deliver content with meaning and momentum.

About WOAHRAE

WOAHRAE is a culture-first media and brand platform responsible for distributing and scaling premium content across audio, digital, and network programming.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/643d1568-5242-4810-856f-0daa11c3e7ca