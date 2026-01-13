Frequency Holdings (OTC: FRQN) Simplifies Disclosures With Direct OTC Reporting To Prepare For Next Steps

Chicago, Il, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: FRQN) today announced that it has filed a Form 15, formally removing the Company’s voluntary election to file periodic reports to the SEC, marking a clear growth path forward streamlined direct-to-OTC reporting.

Frequency Holdings Inc OTC:FRQN

The company is still public. Still trading. Still disclosing. Frequency was always a voluntary SEC reporter, not mandated. The Company remains listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol FRQN with a verified profile and OTCID compliance.

WHAT THIS MEANS

This intentional decision transitions Frequency to move reporting directly to OTC Markets, continuing to provide investors with regular financial and corporate disclosures. OTC has always posted these disclosures regardless. So, there is no change where investors and followers can continue accessing the Company’s filings on its OTC profile.

“This is a conscious move to reduce friction, be in the now, and move with more speed and less drag,” said Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency. “For now, we’re simplifying the path so we spend less time chasing forms and direct all energy into building.”

The Company has already posted two years of its recent and current financial statements to OTC Markets to remain compliant with OTCID, and will publish its 2025 year-end reports to OTC in the normal course.

REASON BEHIND THE DECISION AND WHAT'S NEXT

Frequency is also evaluating steps to enable full electronic quoting through a registered market maker and to elevate market access for retail investors. These enhancements to market structure are part of Frequency’s broader long-term objective of becoming eligible for higher tier markets and access to capital as the company grows.

“This is about choosing the right tools for where we are right now, and being real about it,” Jordan added. “It made no sense to expend energy and 6-figures annually for frickin voluntary SEC reporting, while also spending multiple 5-figures for OTC compliance. All of our filings will still be posted.”

Jordan also touched on his well-known NASDAQ aspirations with this news:

“I’d love to still ring the bell, and while my first public run looked nothing like I imagined, I’m still working it and getting excited again. With NASDAQ or similar catalyst, at that time we would resume SEC reporting out of obvious necessity. And the board and myself are still absolutely committed to this company’s future.”

ABOUT FREQUENCY HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: FRQN f/k/a Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. YCRM)

Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first protection and IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.

ABOUT RICK JORDAN

Rick Jordan is a resilient entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert, and media personality known for leading companies through high-growth transformations. He founded ReachOut Technology and is the architect of Frequency Holdings Inc., a multi-brand technology holding company focused on scaling ventures in cybersecurity, digital identity, and AI. Rick has advised in the White House on national cyber policy, appeared on major networks including Bloomberg and NewsNation, and hosts the globally ranked podcast ALL IN with Rick Jordan, soon to be renamed FREQUENCY. His leadership bridges bold vision with operational precision, in addition to bringing clear signal and communication to the public markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

