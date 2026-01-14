21shares Launches Flexible Crypto Index ETP (FLEX) in Partnership with A&G Banco, Delivering Smart, Volatility-Managed Access to Digital Assets

New ETP combines dynamic crypto indexing with an actively managed, rules-based allocation model developed by A&G Banco

Zurich, 14 January 2026 — 21shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced, together with A&G Banco, the launch of the 21shares Flexible Crypto Index ETP (FLEX), a next-generation crypto basket designed to offer diversified, risk-adjusted exposure to leading digital assets through a single ETP.

Product Details

Product Name: 21shares Flexible Crypto Index ETP

21shares Flexible Crypto Index ETP Tickers: FLEX GY (EUR), FLEY GY (USD)

FLEX GY (EUR), FLEY GY (USD) ISIN: CH1468906669

CH1468906669 Exchange: Xetra

Xetra Currencies: EUR, USD

EUR, USD Inception Date: 13 January 2026

13 January 2026 Issuer: 21Shares AG

21Shares AG Fee: 1.49% p.a.

Indexing has long reshaped investing by offering transparent, cost-efficient access to diversified assets. In crypto, FLEX applies these same principles, providing investors with structured exposure to the most liquid and established cryptocurrencies, while reducing concentration risk and dynamically adapting to changing market conditions.

FLEX tracks the 21Shares Flexible Crypto Index, developed in partnership with MarketVector Indexes™, a leading global provider of digital asset indices. The index draws from a broad universe of institutionally eligible cryptoassets selected based on size, liquidity, and regulatory criteria. Portfolio allocation is determined by A&G Banco’s proprietary model, which applies a minimum-variance framework combined with positive momentum signals. By maintaining low cross-asset allocation, this systematic approach seeks to optimise the risk-return profile of the broader crypto ecosystem.

A defining feature of FLEX is its built-in risk management framework. The strategy includes the ability to allocate up to 30% of the portfolio to cash via USDC. This tactical cash allocation allows the strategy to naturally increase defensive positioning during periods of elevated volatility or market stress, while remaining agile enough to capture growth when volatility subsides

The launch of FLEX brings together 21shares’ global leadership in crypto ETP infrastructure and A&G Banco’s quantitative investment expertise, delivering a product specifically designed to fit within regulated advisory frameworks in private banking and wealth management across Europe.

“Investors are increasingly looking for crypto exposure that is diversified, systematic, and aligned with institutional risk standards,” said Mandy Chiu, Global Head of Product Development at 21shares. “FLEX combines smart indexing with embedded risk management in a single ETP structure, helping investors approach crypto with greater structure and confidence”.

“The core of FLEX is its allocation model,” said Román González Torres, Product Specialist, Quant & Crypto at A&G Banco. “By combining minimum-variance portfolio construction, momentum signals, and a dynamic cash component, we have built a transparent, rules-based approach that mirrors how professional investors manage risk in volatile markets.”

FLEX is fully physically backed and supported by 21shares’ institutional-grade custody infrastructure. The product represents a significant step in the professionalization of crypto investing in Europe, offering wealth managers and investors a sophisticated yet accessible tool for navigating digital asset markets.

For more information on 21shares’ full product suite, visit www.21shares.com .





About 21shares

21shares AG is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Contact: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

About A&G Banco

Founded in 1987, A&G is a leading independent financial services group with offices in Spain and Luxembourg, with a solid track record in wealth advisory and asset management. The firm manages more than 17 billion euros at the end of December 2025.

In 2023, A&G pioneered the launch of the first European cryptocurrency fund and the first to be registered in Spain, A&G Criptomonedas FIL, for professional investors, with a cumulative performance since launch of 112.78% (data as of January 7, 2026).

For more information:

HARMON

Dani Ruiz | Alejandro Martí

+34 680 477 484 | +34 610 680 385

ayg@harmon.es





DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, investments in crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs) are classified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMIs) and are considered high-risk and complex products. You should not invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money invested. cETNs are highly volatile, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. These products are not covered by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This is not a recommendation to invest. Any investment decision should be based solely on the official offering documents of the Issuers (such as the approved base prospectus and final terms), published in accordance with applicable law.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com .

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2025 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with BX Swiss AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2025 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids ).

