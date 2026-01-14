Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Development Update: Protocol Launch Ahead With Nearly $20M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Development updates in DeFi often signal the point where a project transitions from planning to execution. That shift usually attracts more attention from investors and builders because it means the protocol is no longer theoretical. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) appears to be entering that phase, moving closer to its V1 launch while capital formation and participation continue to grow.





What Mutuum Finance Is Building and Participation So Far

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol with two connected markets. In the peer-to-contract (P2C) track, liquidity is pooled. Users can supply assets and earn yield through mtTokens as interest accumulates, and borrowers can draw from the same pools by posting collateral within predefined loan-to-value limits.

Alongside this, a peer-to-peer (P2P) market allows lenders and borrowers to match directly. Loan terms and collateral levels are set per agreement while the protocol enforces LTV thresholds and liquidation safety rules. Together, both systems support lending and borrowing under shared risk controls.

Stablecoins such as USDT will be supported early. Stablecoins reduce volatility risk and help create predictable borrowing behavior. This feature is important for protocols positioned as top crypto lending infrastructure rather than narrative-driven tokens.

Meanwhile, participation around Mutuum Finance has expanded. Funding for the project is near the $20M mark and more than 18,800 holders have entered so far. The broad base of participants suggests the project is not concentrated in the hands of a few wallets. Analysts following new crypto offerings often watch for that kind of distribution during development stages.

Growth Since Early 2025

Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025 with a price of $0.01. Since then, the token has moved through multiple phases and is currently priced at $0.04 during Phase 7. That progression indicates a roughly 300% increase from the initial presale level. Each phase has a fixed allocation and fixed price, which creates a simple structure rather than an auction-based model.

As phases advance, fewer tokens remain at lower prices. This phase design has pushed some buyers to position earlier, especially once visibility increased. The daily 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top buyer with $500 in MUTM, has also introduced a competitive element to distribution without introducing speculation claims.

MUTM payments can be made using card options in addition to crypto transfers. This reduces friction for new participants who are not familiar with on-chain swaps and helps expand the addressable audience for the project.





Token Distribution & Supply Structure

Out of the total 4B MUTM token supply, approximately 45.5% is allocated for the presale. That equals about 1.82B tokens intended for early distribution. Around 825M tokens have already been sold into the market.

Wide distribution also reduces concentration risk. Tokens held by a broader set of users tend to enter circulation in smaller increments instead of large blocks. This can reduce volatility after launch and improve perceived stability for the protocol.

The supply structure also gives context to the pricing model. With early phases sold and later phases offering higher pricing, presale participation has favored buyers seeking earlier exposure to new crypto assets positioned around infrastructure use cases.

Phase 2 Roadmap Details

The most important step ahead for Mutuum Finance is the release of its V1 protocol. According to statements from the team’s official X account , V1 will first launch on the Sepolia testnet before transitioning to mainnet. This release will activate the core lending and borrowing functions of the network. Once V1 goes live, valuation models typically begin to shift from expectations to usage.

The roadmap places this progress within what the team describes as Phase 2 of broader development. Phase 2 includes functional deployment, onboarding of early assets, oracle integration, and further liquidity growth. This is the stage at which builders and investors tend to examine protocol performance more closely. It is also the point where DeFi platforms begin to compete for user activity instead of attention.

Industry observers suggest that Mutuum Finance is entering a visibility window as Phase 7 of the token distribution moves toward completion and roadmap execution advances. If adoption follows, the token may transition from a presale asset to an operational top crypto with measurable lending volume.