Telecom and TV Complaints Continue to Rise Across Canada: CCTS Annual Report

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) released its Annual Report today, outlining key consumer complaint data, trends, and emerging issues across Canada’s telecom and TV landscape. While consumer complaints rose by 17%, the CCTS maintained a strong record of effectively resolving concerns from Canadian wireless, internet, TV, and phone service customers.

Report highlights:

The CCTS accepted a record 23,647 complaints between August 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

Billing-related issues are up 16%, reaching the highest number in the last five years.

Issues related to TV services increased by 44% this year.

Wireless services accounted for more than half of all issues raised in complaints.

Rogers — which now includes Shaw — is the service provider with the highest proportion of accepted complaints (27%), followed by TELUS (21%) and Bell (17%).

Out of the top three most complained about providers, TELUS has the largest increase in accepted complaints (up 78%) from last year. Rogers/Shaw and Bell saw complaint increases on par with the 17% increase in complaints across all providers.





“The CCTS works closely with both customers and service providers to resolve complaints,” says Josée Bidal Thibault, the newly appointed Commissioner and CEO of the CCTS. “Unresolved telecom and TV service issues can be very frustrating for consumers. Our reports highlight complaint trends and emerging issues, offering service providers valuable insights to improve the customer experience and help reduce future complaints. Customers can reach out to the CCTS if they are unable to resolve a problem with their service provider. We’re a free service and we’re here to help.”

Billing problems account for 46% of all issues raised in complaints

Billing is the leading complaint issue across Canada’s telecom and TV sectors, with incorrect charges and missing account credits representing the largest share of billing concerns.

“The CCTS often receives complaints from customers whose experiences haven’t matched what they expected,” says Ms. Bidal Thibault. “Clear communication upfront by service providers builds trust and sets accurate expectations for both parties. This helps customers fully understand the terms of their agreement and helps avoid confusion and complaints.”

Breach of contract issues see a 121% increase

Customers complained more often this year about their provider not honouring the terms of their contracts. These types of issues include promised features that were missing, fees being applied unexpectedly, or agreed-upon terms appearing to have changed mid-contract.

“Providers should ensure customers fully understand what they are receiving,” says Ms. Bidal Thibault. “Customers should remember to keep a copy of all signed agreements and communications with their provider, such as chat transcripts or emails. These can be helpful if there is ever a misunderstanding. Customers should always reach out to their provider promptly if they notice unexpected charges or sudden account changes.”

Service delivery issues remain a customer pain point

The CCTS is contacted each year by customers experiencing intermittent service, complete loss of service and delays for installation or cancellation of a service, among other issues. Over 10,000 service delivery issues were raised in complaints during the CCTS’ reporting period, representing 25% of all issues raised.

About the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS)

The CCTS is Canada’s national, independent organization that helps resolve disputes between telecom and TV service providers and their customers. It works to ensure providers meet their obligations and to resolve complaints fairly and efficiently, in accordance with industry rules set by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). The CCTS offers impartial, effective, and free complaint resolution services to consumers. Customers who are unable to resolve a dispute with their service provider can find more information or file a complaint at ccts-cprst.ca.

Media contact: Nasha Brownridge, Director, Communications and Stakeholder Affairs, communications@ccts-cprst.ca

A document accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/02c3adfe-cd43-4ad5-8c0b-cfe4c9c6c27d