Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 as Halborn Audit Wraps Up

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) announced new progress on its development roadmap as the project moves toward the launch of its first version of on-chain lending markets. The new crypto protocol, which operates in the DeFi lending space, has been working through technical, security, and distribution milestones ahead of public deployment. The most recent update confirmed that the Halborn smart contract audit has been completed, and that the project has now entered the second phase of its roadmap.

Mutuum Finance is building a lending and borrowing protocol that aims to connect users through structured credit markets. The system is designed so depositors can provide liquidity and earn yield, while borrowers can access capital using collateral under defined rules. The model intends to provide market structure without intermediaries and to allow predictable interest and liquidation mechanics during volatility.

Dual Lending Market Design

A core developing feature of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is its dual lending structure. The protocol plans to support both pooled lending and matched lending. These are two different market types that serve different user needs.

In the pooled model, users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. They receive mtTokens in return. mtTokens track the position of the depositor and increase in value as interest is collected from borrowers. This allows users to earn yield without needing to find a specific counterparty. The interest rate adjusts based on pool utilization, which creates a live pricing element tied to borrowing activity.

The matched market functions differently. It connects borrowers and liquidity through direct loan structures backed by collateral. Borrowers post assets as collateral and select loan terms. Loan-to-Value (LTV) rules determine how much can be drawn against the collateral. If collateral value falls below defined safety levels, the protocol triggers liquidation events to protect liquidity and prevent insolvency. This model is intended to serve users who need structured loan configurations rather than generalized pooled access.

The dual-market approach is one of the elements that sets Mutuum Finance apart from simpler lending models seen in earlier DeFi cycles. It also opens the door for more diverse demand paths once the protocol reaches full deployment.

mtTokens and System Mechanics

mtTokens have a central role in Mutuum Finance’s economic model. They act as deposit receipts that track the share of liquidity owned by each depositor. The token increases in value as interest is collected from active loans. This creates passive yield for liquidity providers without new token emissions.

In addition to mtTokens, the protocol plans to use a buy-and-distribute system. Under this system, a portion of protocol revenue is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the market. These tokens are then distributed to protocol participants. The aim is to tie token value to real activity rather than speculative trading alone.

These mechanics are intended to align with long-term usage rather than short-term incentives, and they form part of the broader roadmap designed to move Mutuum Finance from development to revenue-generating operations.

Halborn Audit and Security Work

Security has been a major focus for Mutuum Finance. The project confirmed that it completed a full smart contract audit with Halborn Security. Halborn is known for reviewing financial protocols that require precise execution around collateral, liquidation, and interest logic.

The project also received a 90/100 token scan score from CertiK and launched a $50,000 bug bounty to surface potential vulnerabilities before launch. Security work is seen as mandatory for lending protocols due to the presence of real asset flows and liquidation risks. These steps also signal that Mutuum Finance is preparing for long-term operation rather than speculative launch activity.

Presale Structure and Distribution

The MUTM token is currently in a presale distribution phase. The token price sits at $0.04 in Phase 7 of the offering. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01 and has moved upward through each phase.

More than $19.7 million has been raised and over 18,800 holders have taken positions. From the total supply of 4 billion tokens, 45.5% has been allocated to the presale, which equals roughly 1.82 billion tokens. More than 825 million tokens have been sold so far.

According to official project updates, Mutuum Finance plans to launch V1 during 2026. V1 will activate pooled lending, matched lending, collateral rules, liquidation mechanics, mtToken yield, and revenue flow components. Once V1 is live, usage metrics and lending data can be analyzed to determine how the protocol performs under live conditions.

With Phase 2 now underway, Mutuum Finance is transitioning from its build stage into its deployment stage. The project is being monitored as one of the next crypto names in the DeFi lending category preparing for functional operation in 2026.