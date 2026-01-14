GSI Technology Announces Government-Funded GEMINI-II Proof-of-Concept with G2 Tech For Edge AI Autonomous Security System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, announced a new proof-of-concept (“POC”) engagement with two government agencies. GSI is partnering with G2 Tech, an Israel Deep tech AI company, on Sentinel, a program to develop an autonomous perimeter security system that manages drones and cameras in real time for advanced monitoring, detection, and response. The project is jointly backed by the U.S. Department of War (DoW), formerly known as the Department of Defense (DoD), and a foreign government agency.

“This funded evaluation highlights exactly where the Gemini-II APU stands out, delivering real-time, on-device intelligence in highly constrained tactical environments,” said Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GSI Technology. “As defense and Homeland Security agencies accelerate the use of autonomous systems that must operate with low power, rapid response, and high reliability, Gemini-II provides a new level of capability in environments where traditional architectures cannot match. We are excited to partner with G2 Tech as they build the next generation of autonomous systems.”

“While we work broadly across Edge AI, our deep engagement with GSI enables uniquely tight integration to unlock new capabilities for civilian and defense applications,” said Ryan Gity, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of G2 Tech. “We’re confident in meaningful breakthroughs.”

Under the POC, G2 Tech is leading the system-level platform development, focusing on real-time data processing, monitoring, and autonomous response workflows for high-load and mission-critical environments across various unmanned systems. The platform is designed to support autonomous operation while maintaining human oversight and decision-support capabilities. By leveraging the APU’s compute-in-memory architecture to process sensor data directly where it resides, Gemini-II provides the Sentinel system with on-device AI inference for real-time responsiveness.

Total governmental funding for the POC is on the order of millions of dollars. GSI expects to receive roughly a million dollars to support software optimization and integration of the Gemini-II platform into the Sentinel system.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

ABOUT G2 TECH

G2 Tech (G2) is a deep-technology company focused on advanced artificial intelligence and edge computing. G2 works at the intersection of AI, hardware acceleration, and mission-critical systems—translating deep-tech research into real-world operational capabilities for both civilian and defense domains. The company is also actively involved in building national-level collaborative technology ecosystems and advancing next-generation Edge AI solutions through close industry and research partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology’s expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

GSI Technology’s participation in a proof-of-concept is exploratory in nature and may not result in any commercial contract, extended engagement, or recurring revenue. There can be no assurance that the scope, performance, or findings of any proof-of-concept will meet customer expectations or commercial requirements, or that such activities will lead to further business opportunities, order volume, or deploy-at-scale implementations. Additionally, GSI Technology’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those associated with fluctuations in its operating results; its historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; global public health crises that reduce economic activity; the rapidly evolving markets for its products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of its products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; intensive competition; the continued availability of government funding opportunities; delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on its in-place associative computing technology and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of such products; and delays or unexpected challenges related to the establishment of customer relationships and orders for its radiation-hardened and tolerant SRAM products. Many of these risks are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, economic and geopolitical conditions, such as changing interest rates, worldwide inflationary pressures, policy unpredictability, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, military conflicts and a challenging global economic environment. These risks are discussed in more detail in GSI Technology’s most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. You are urged to review carefully and consider GSI Technology’s various disclosures in this press release and in its reports publicly disclosed or filed with the SEC that attempt to advise you of the risks and factors that may affect its business.

Source: GSI Technology, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

541-904-5075

Kim@HaydenIR.com

Media Relations

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Ricca Silverio

(415) 348-2724

gsi@finnpartners.com

Company

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802