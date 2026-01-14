EagleNXT Establishing U.S. Drone Manufacturing Center and Consolidating Operations in Texas

Move Signals Commitment to Domestic Manufacturing of Drones and Sensors; Simplifies Acquisition for U.S. Government, Parapublic Users, Researchers

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announced the relocation of its global headquarters from Wichita, Kansas, to Allen, Texas, in the northeast part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. This move marks a significant milestone for EagleNXT as it positions itself for accelerated expansion in the rapidly growing UAV industry.

The new headquarters in Allen will serve as the central hub for EagleNXT's operations, with initiatives already underway to set up production lines at the facility for the manufacture of the MicaSense multispectral sensors and EagleNXT’s first first-ever U.S. production line for the Company’s eBee VISION drone. The production line in Texas will complement the existing drone production line at the company’s facility in Switzerland.

EagleNXT will make capital investments in their new space, including upgrades to facilities, offices, tooling, and equipment to support these expanded production capabilities. It is also planned for the site to house key support functions, such as engineering, customer support, and marketing/communications teams, fostering greater collaboration and innovation under one roof. The site is under lease, and the grand opening is planned in April 2026.

“Manufacturing our advanced drones and sensors in the United States provides a strategic advantage as it simplifies the acquisition process for Government and Parapublic users,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “Establishing this new domestic drone production center supports the administration’s recent push for technological dominance in the drone industry and gets capability to the user more quickly. We are committed to domestic manufacturing and product innovation, and this new center supports these priorities.”

“We are proud to welcome EagleNXT’s global headquarters to Texas,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “The company's relocation presents an investment in our booming aerospace and high-tech industries and solidifies Texas as the headquarters of headquarters. This is a major win for the city of Allen and for North Texas. We look forward to working with EagleNXT to ensure their advanced manufacturing operations and new corporate headquarters are successful for generations to come."

"EagleNXT’s decision to establish its headquarters in Allen is a testament to the strength and appeal of our community”, said Dan Bowman, Allen Economic Development Corporation President. “This is exactly the type of company that brings high-quality jobs, drives innovation, and contributes to the vibrant fabric of Allen. We are thrilled to welcome EagleNXT to our city and look forward to seeing them thrive here."

EagleNXT began in 2010 in Neodesha, Kansas as a company focused on developing professional, fixed wing drones dedicated to precision agriculture. The Company expanded as they acquired other companies in the Unmanned space, including:

MicaSense, a maker of advanced multispectral and superspectral sensors for monitoring crop health

senseFly, a maker of fixed-wing drones used for mapping and surveying





The Company rebranded from AgEagle to EagleNXT in 2025.

Production startup at the new facility will take place in several phases, and the Company expects the facility in Allen to be operational in May of 2026.

"Relocating our headquarters to Allen, Texas, is a strategic decision to harness the exceptional talent and abundant opportunities available in this economically vibrant part of the country," said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. "The DFW metroplex, and Allen in particular, presents us with a dynamic ecosystem of skilled professionals in aerospace, technology, product development, and advanced manufacturing. This move allows us to tap into a talented workforce that will propel our advancements in drones, sensors, and software, and we’re excited to continuing to grow while calling Texas home.”

