Zapier Survey Finds Workers Spend 4.5 Hours Per Week Cleaning Up AI Mistakes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapier , the most connected AI orchestration platform, today released findings from its AI Workslop survey of more than 1,100 U.S. enterprise AI users. The research exposes a hidden productivity drain: while 92% of workers say AI boosts their productivity, the average employee spends 4.5 hours per week—more than half a workday—revising, correcting, and sometimes completely redoing AI-generated outputs.

“AI workslop” is AI-generated output that looks polished at first glance but lacks the substance, precision, or context needed to meaningfully complete a task. This phenomenon is creating a significant layer of hidden rework across enterprises, with 74% of respondents reporting at least one negative consequence from low-quality AI outputs.

“The productivity gains from AI are real. 92% of workers feel them. But so is the cleanup work,” said Emily Mabie, Senior AI Automation Engineer at Zapier. “The companies seeing the best results aren't the ones avoiding AI. They're the ones who have invested in training, context, and orchestration tools that turn AI from a sloppy experiment into a managed process.”

Key Survey Findings

Only 2% say they generally don’t need to revise what AI produces.

74% have experienced at least one negative consequence from low-quality AI outputs, including work rejected by stakeholders (28%), security incidents (27%), and customer complaints (25%).

Data analysis tops the workslop list: 55% say data analysis and visualizations require the most cleanup, ahead of writing tasks (46%).

97% of workers with access to AI orchestration tools say AI boosts their productivity.

The Training Gap

The survey reveals a divide between trained and untrained workers. Employees without AI training are 6x more likely to say AI makes them less productive (6% vs. 1%). While untrained workers spend less time on AI cleanup, they also report fewer productivity gains. Just 69% say AI helps, compared to 94% of trained workers.

Trained employees spend more time with AI and more time fixing it, yet they remain dramatically more likely to say it’s worth it. They use AI more aggressively, more frequently, and in higher-stakes contexts where both the benefits and the cleanup requirements are greater.

High-Risk Functions Hit Hardest

AI workslop intensity varies dramatically by department. Engineering, IT, and data roles average 5 hours per week fixing AI outputs, with 78% reporting negative consequences. Finance and accounting teams face the highest rate of negative consequences at 85%, averaging 4.6 hours of cleanup per week. Workers spending 5+ hours weekly on AI cleanup are more than twice as likely to report lost revenue, clients, or deals (21% vs. 9%).

Infrastructure Makes the Difference

The research points to solutions. Workers with access to AI orchestration tools report the highest productivity gains at 97%. Those with comprehensive company context—internal documentation, brand guides, and project templates—achieve a 96% productivity boost. And 95% of workers with access to prompt libraries and ongoing training say AI makes them more productive.

“The solution isn’t fewer tools, it’s better infrastructure,” Mabie added. “Orchestration, training, and proper context convert AI from a vague experiment into a managed process where the extra cleanup is the cost of doing more meaningful work faster, rather than the cost of pretending you are.”

Recommendations

Zapier recommends enterprises take these steps to reduce AI workslop:

Make AI training mandatory, not optional. Workers without training are 6x more likely to say AI harms their productivity.

Build AI-ready context into your tools. Standardize knowledge sources and automatically feed them into AI workflows.

Formalize review flows for high-risk outputs. With 74% experiencing negative consequences, casual review isn’t sufficient.

Track workslop as a metric. Measure hours spent on AI cleanup and use it to prioritize improvements.

Invest in orchestration platforms. Connect AI tools into unified workflows with proper governance and guardrails.



Full survey results: https://zapier.com/blog/ai-workslop/

About the Survey

The survey was conducted by Centiment for Zapier between November 13 and November 14, 2025. The results are based on 1,100 completed surveys. To qualify, respondents were screened as U.S. AI users who work at companies with 250+ employees. Data is unweighted, and the margin of error is approximately +/-4% for the overall sample with a 95% confidence level.

