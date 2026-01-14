SEON Delivers Strong 2025 Growth as Customers Consolidate Fraud and AML Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , delivered over 80% ARR growth in 2025 and added hundreds of new customers as more organizations consolidated fraud and compliance operations. API usage grew over 250% from 2024, signaling deep customer adoption. Growth was driven by increased usage among existing customers and significant expansion across global financial services and retail as well as betting and gaming.

In September, SEON raised $80 million in Series C funding led by Sixth Street Growth and continued participation from IVP, bringing total funding to $187 million. The investment is supporting international growth, continued AI development and broader product coverage across fraud detection, identity verification and AML compliance.

Product development in 2025 focused on reducing friction between fraud and compliance teams through the delivery of meaningful AI-driven solutions. SEON launched its AML suite , combining customer screening, payment screening, transaction monitoring and case management in one environment. The company shipped AI-native capabilities including algorithmic customer similarity ranking, AI case and transactions summaries, and automated risk decisioning. Customers reported manual review time reductions of up to 50%.

Additional highlights from 2025:

Asia-Pacific Expansion: SEON expanded operations in Singapore to support customers across the broader region

SEON expanded operations in Singapore to support customers across the broader region AWS Recognition: The company earned three AWS Competencies, including the SMB Competency held by just 14 of AWS's 140,000+ partners

The company earned three AWS Competencies, including the SMB Competency held by just 14 of AWS's 140,000+ partners CNBC Honor: SEON was named to CNBC's World's Top FinTech Companies list for the third consecutive year

SEON was named to CNBC's World's Top FinTech Companies list for the third consecutive year Industry Coverage: SEON was featured in research from Celent, Chartis, Datos Insights and Liminal

“2025 was a strong year for SEON and our customers. Revenue and adoption climbed as more organizations recognized that fraud and AML can’t operate in isolation, which is exactly why we’re building the command center,” said Tamas Kadar, CEO and co-founder, SEON. “When AI-powered fraud detection and compliance work from a unified view, teams get earlier insight into intent, adapt faster to threats and make decisions that accelerate growth instead of slowing it down. That’s what we delivered in 2025, and we’re just getting started.”

About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .