SEON Launches Global Partner Program to Expand Fraud Prevention and AML Ecosystem

As AI-driven fraud becomes more sophisticated, any business interacting with consumers now faces fraud risk that requires specialized capabilities. SEON's Partner Program provides technical enablement, co-selling support, co-marketing resources and a purpose-built partner portal to help partners deliver these capabilities at scale.



“We developed this program to solve a real problem,” said Matt DeLauro, President, GTM, SEON. “Many digital businesses are losing as much as 8% of their annual revenue to fraud, and AI‑driven scams are only accelerating that trend. Every business now needs fraud capabilities, but building them in‑house or stitching together point solutions isn’t solving the problem. Our partners can embed SEON’s fraud intelligence, resell it into regulated markets or orchestrate it alongside other risk tools, all without reinventing the wheel or slowing down their roadmap.”



SEON Partner Tracks

Referral & Resell Partners

SELL Partners support customers through resale and referral relationships, helping organizations deploy SEON's fraud and AML capabilities across gaming, fintech, payments and digital commerce. This track includes systems integrators, advisory firms and platform providers serving regulated industries.



Data & Integration Partners

Data & Integration Partners embed SEON's fraud intelligence into their own products and platforms. This track includes Data Integration Partners (DIPs), Data Service Providers (DSPs) and Data Orchestration Partners (DOPs). It enables non-fraud companies to differentiate their core value propositions through built-in fraud protection. Data Orchestration platforms can certify their integrations with SEON, giving shared customers peace of mind that they’re working with technically vetted third-parties.



Strategic Alliance Partners

Strategic Alliance Partners collaborate with SEON on joint go-to-market initiatives, product development and regional expansion. This track includes cloud providers and technology leaders aligned with SEON's long-term growth strategy.



All partners gain access to SEON's partner portal, which supports deal registration, lead management, enablement and co-marketing. The portal streamlines collaboration and accelerates execution without requiring deep fraud domain expertise.



“SEON's market-leading Command Center for fraud prevention and AML is a must for many of Playtech's customers in the gaming industry,” said Mark Allan-Jones, SaaS Commercial Partnerships, Playtech. “Stopping ever-evolving sophisticated fraud attacks and ensuring regulatory compliance are part of their business-as-usual operations, and we have seen firsthand how SEON dramatically mitigates these risks and drives significant value. Playtech is the leading platform, content and services provider in the online gambling industry, always striving to deliver maximum value to our customers, and becoming a SEON Partner was a 'no brainer' for our organization.”



“We partnered with SEON to further bolster Ashby's fraud detection capabilities. Their white-box approach and first-party signals aligned with our goals of fairness and explainability, and their team moved with the speed and involvement of a true partner, not a vendor,” said Emre Murray Mangir, Product Lead, Ashby. “Together, we're giving talent teams greater confidence as they face the surge in fraudulent applications.”



“Our customers want the flexibility to combine specialized fraud solutions without getting locked into a single vendor. Partnering with SEON makes that straightforward; their fraud intelligence integrates directly into our platform, so customers can add sophisticated fraud detection without replacing their existing infrastructure,” said Matthew Nutt, Data Partnerships Lead, Provenir. “It's a partnership model that works – customers get stronger fraud coverage, SEON expands their reach and we deliver more value with less operational overhead.”



SEON is actively expanding their partner ecosystem across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, with plans to extend into Latin America later in 2026. The company is recruiting partners across cloud services, systems integration, advisory firms, SaaS platforms and data orchestration providers.



About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at SEON's website .



