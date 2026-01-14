Ethos Names Former Transamerica CEO Mark Mullin to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos, a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced the appointment of Mark Mullin to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mullin is a highly respected insurance executive with more than four decades of leadership experience across the U.S., further strengthening Ethos’ governance and strategic guidance as the company continues to scale and innovate.

Mr. Mullin has served as Chair of the Transamerica Corporation (f/k/a Aegon) Board of Directors since 2021. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Transamerica from 2010 to 2021, overseeing brand modernization, organizational restructuring, and customer-focused innovation. Over more than 30 years with Transamerica, he held senior leadership roles in the U.S. and Europe, including President and CEO of Diversified Investment Advisors and President of Aegon Americas, and oversaw Transamerica’s annuity and mutual fund businesses. He also served on Aegon’s Management Board where he helped guide the company through a period of significant transformation.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Mullin worked as an investment analyst at Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. He has previously served as a Trustee of Loyola University Maryland and Chair of the Board of the American Council of Life Insurers.

Mr. Mullin holds a master’s degree in finance from Loyola University and earned his bachelor’s degree from La Salle University.

“I’m excited to join Ethos at such a pivotal moment for the company and the broader life insurance industry,” said Mr. Mullin. “Ethos is redefining how families access protection, and I look forward to contributing my experience to support the company’s continued growth and impact.”

With his addition, Mr. Mullin joins a board that, along with co-founders Peter Colis and Lingke Wang, includes Sequoia Capital’s Roelof Botha, Accel’s Nate Niparko, former Guidewire Software executive Priscilla Hung, Twilio’s Khozema Shipchandler, former PayPal executive John Kunze, and former President of Athene William Wheeler.

“Mark is one of the most accomplished leaders in the global insurance industry with a deep understanding of both traditional carriers and the evolving needs of modern consumers,” said Peter Colis, CEO of Ethos. “His perspective, experience, and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and fulfill our mission of protecting more families.”

Ethos is committed to using technology to make essential protection simple and accessible for millions of families, while empowering insurance carriers to modernize distribution through Ethos’s digital-first platform.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Through its platform, Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.com .

