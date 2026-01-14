ModelOp Launches Simplified Enterprise AI Lifecycle Management and Governance Procurement Availability in AWS Marketplace

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp , the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform for enterprises, announced today that its ModelOp Center platform is now available in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Customers can purchase ModelOp Center using AWS Marketplace, helping reduce vendor onboarding and contracting complexity. Charges for ModelOp appear on customers’ AWS bills, supporting centralized financial management. In addition, customers can deploy ModelOp in AWS environments to begin managing and governing AI initiatives more quickly.

ModelOp provides enterprises with a centralized system of record for AI, enabling organizations to inventory, govern, and manage AI models and applications throughout their lifecycle. The platform supports AI lifecycle management and governance for traditional machine learning, generative AI, agentic AI, and third-party AI systems operating within AWS environments and beyond.

Customers use ModelOp to establish visibility into all AI, get AI into production faster with automated workflows, enforce internal policies, and support alignment with emerging regulatory frameworks and internal risk management requirements. ModelOp is designed to operate in enterprise environments—including cloud-based and on-prem—and the platform integrates into existing AI systems and workflows to provide control and insights without disrupting development velocity.



AWS customers will now have access to ModelOp’s AI lifecycle management and governance platform directly within AWS Marketplace. The ModelOp Center platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of ModelOp within their AWS Marketplace account.

“Organizations are under growing pressure to deploy AI faster while maintaining visibility and control,” said Alex Rice, Director of Partnerships at ModelOp. “Making ModelOp available on AWS Marketplace enables customers to quickly access AI lifecycle management and governance using familiar AWS procurement processes and existing cloud budgets.”

ModelOp is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on ModelOp and its solutions, please visit https://www.modelop.com/ .