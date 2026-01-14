Medallion Financial Corp. to Participate in the Sidoti Conference on January 22

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, as well as loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners, announced today that its management team will be participating in the Sidoti Conference, which will take place from January 21-22, 2026.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Medallion’s Investor Relations section of the website at https://www.medallion.com/investors.html .

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries, and loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com .

