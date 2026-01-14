AGM Group Launches New Self-Developed Clustered Storage Server ValleyVerse Kraken, Officially Entering the AI Infrastructure Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), one of the few publicly-listed companies at US market with both Crypto ASIC chip design (“ASIC”) and High-performance computing server production, announced the official launch of its next-generation self-developed product — the ValleyVerse Kraken All-Flash Clustered Storage Server, designed for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. This product is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2026, marking the beginning of AGMH's development of the AI computing infrastructure market.

Market Background: Memory Chip Shortages Drive Up Server Prices

Over the past year, the global AI boom has driven a huge demand for high-performance computing and large-scale data storage. However, key components — especially memory and storage chips (such as NAND flash memory, DRAM) — have continued to be in short supply, leading to a significant increase in the production costs of servers. According to industry analysis, prices for some AI servers have surged by more than 40% over the past 12 months, while delivery cycles have also lengthened significantly. This has become a major bottleneck restricting the rapid expansion of AI companies.

AGM’s Competitive Edge: Mastery of Core Capabilities in “Chip + Server Manufacturing”​

Unlike manufacturers that rely on external procurement of chips and complete systems, AGM possesses two key “core strengths”:

Independent ASIC Chip Design Capability: With extensive experience in custom chip (ASIC) R&D, AGM can perform low-level optimization for AI storage scenarios, improving data processing efficiency and reducing reliance on expensive general-purpose chips.



Proprietary High-Performance Server Manufacturing and Supply Chain System: From design and production to delivery, AGM is better equipped to manage cost and supply pressures arising from current component shortages, ensuring stable mass production and timely delivery of its products.



Faster Deployment, Stabilized Operation, Cost Efficiency​



ValleyVerse Kraken focuses on “cloud-based intelligent coordination”, featuring an intelligent acceleration modules and algorithm engines that integrate with cloud platforms to achieve:



Quick Deployment: The system can automatically plan resources and launch services with one click, saving significant installation and debugging time.



Stable Operation: Real-time monitoring and performance optimization, early risk warnings and quick fault location and repair, reducing downtime losses.



High Performance & Easy Scalability: The all-flash architecture delivers high-speed read/write capabilities, meeting AI training and inference requirements for high bandwidth and low latency, with flexible scalability as business grows.



Corporate Strategy: Seizing the Explosive Growth Opportunity in AI Infrastructure to Build a New Growth Engine​



Dr. Bo Zhu, CEO of AGM Group, stated: “Kraken is not only a high-performance storage device — it represents our core technologies in the fields of chips and servers, which we are leveraging to empower AI infrastructure construction and help customers address the dual challenges of current supply chain tightness and complex operations and maintenance.”

Against the backdrop of soaring global demand for AI computing power and rising costs of traditional storage and servers, AGM Group’s vertically integrated model of “self-developed chips + independent manufacturing” is expected to create significant advantages in the AI infrastructure field. It will reduce dependence on scarce external components while providing more stable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions, opening up new growth opportunities for the company.

Investor Highlights:

Precisely entering the high-demand AI infrastructure market, capturing differentiated opportunities during the storage/computing price surge cycle;

Core technologies are independently developed and controllable, providing resilience against supply chain risks;

The new product category is expected to drive revenue diversification and form a second growth curve.

Whether AGM Group’s ValleyVerse Kraken can deliver outstanding performance for the company and its investors in 2026 deserves continued attention.



About AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC. is one of the few publicly-listed companies at US market with both ASIC chip design (“ASIC”) and crypto miner (“Crypto”) production capabilities and its released crypto miner has competitive product performance and parameters. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://agmhgroup.com/

