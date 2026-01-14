PureFive® Resin to Make Championship Debut at College Football Playoff Title Game

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), announced the Company is teaming up with Churchill Container and 4ocean to launch a wide-ranging sustainability initiative at this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship. Fans will be able to purchase the Run It Back™ souvenir cups, made with PureCycle’s recycled plastic at Monday’s national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Through Churchill Container’s certified partnership with 4ocean, every 20 cups sold during the national championship game will help fund the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in addressing plastic pollution at major sporting events, where single-use cups traditionally contribute to substantial waste. The Run It Back™ cups, made with recycled content, offer fans a durable, reusable alternative that reduces environmental impact while providing a lasting memento of college football's biggest game.

"Championship moments deserve championship sustainability," said Erik Johnson at Churchill Container. "By partnering with PureCycle and 4ocean, we're ensuring that every fan who purchases a Run It Back™ cup at the title game isn't just taking home a piece of the game, they're actively contributing to cleaner oceans and a healthier planet."

Additionally, through its Playoff Green initiative, the College Football Playoff has partnered with 4ocean to expand its sustainability efforts in ocean conservation by removing 5,000 pounds of plastic and debris from the ocean, rivers and coastlines around the globe.

"We’re stoked to partner with Churchill Container during the College Football Playoff and turn this moment into meaningful ocean impact. Every Run It Back™ cup sold is helping to fund the removal of trash from the ocean and together this program is helping remove thousands of pounds of plastic and trash from the ocean and coastlines around the world,” said Alex Schulze, 4ocean CEO and Cofounder.

The organization operates cleanup crews across the globe, working to extract plastic waste from oceans, rivers, and coastlines while advocating for lasting change in how society produces and disposes of plastic.

The Run It Back™ cups will be available at concession stands throughout the stadium and are produced with PureCycle’s PureFive® resin. PureCycle uses an innovative, dissolution recycling process to transform postconsumer curbside waste into high-quality, food-safe recycled material.

“Driving sustainability is a team sport, and when you collaborate, it becomes a force multiplier,” said Dustin Olson, CEO of PureCycle. “We are proud to grow our relationship with Churchill Container and to broaden the overall impact with 4ocean. The College Football Playoff is proving that by collaborating with strong partners to combine memorable fan experiences with meaningful environmental action, we can make a real impact.”

This collaboration builds on growing momentum across the sports industry to reduce environmental impact.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented dissolution recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as #5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from #5 plastic waste resulting in our PureFive® resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic.

Visit website: www.purecycle.com

About Churchill Container, LLC

For over 45 years, Churchill has been producing collectible, reusable, and recyclable drinkware and foodware in our Kansas City area manufacturing plant. As the #1 supplier of collectible concessions items in stadiums and arenas, we’re committed to enhancing the guest experience through great product design and continuous innovation. As an active member of the Green Sports Alliance, we take sustainability seriously. We reuse or recycle all our own plastic waste and design all of our products to be reusable or recyclable.

www.churchillcontainer.com

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that’s dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's ocean, rivers, and coastlines each year.

Website: 4ocean.com

