Parcl Appoints Former CFTC Commissioner Dawn D. Stump as Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcl, the real-time housing data and onchain real estate platform, today announced that former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Dawn D. Stump has joined Parcl as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Stump will advise Parcl’s board and executive team on market structure, product strategy, and U.S. and international go-to-market initiatives, with an emphasis on building scalable, regulated pathways for market access.

Stump served as a CFTC Commissioner from 2018 to 2022, where she focused on derivatives policy, market integrity, and cross-border coordination. At Parcl, she will help shape Parcl’s approach to responsible innovation as the protocol expands distribution and explores regulated product offerings for U.S. users.

The appointment comes as Parcl advances broader distribution for its property market indices. The recent Polymarket x Parcl partnership is a first step toward making Parcl’s tradable indices available to U.S. users over time, with Parcl’s product roadmap increasingly oriented around regulated offerings going forward.

“Parcl is opening access and transparency for a new category of real-world asset exposure,” said Dawn D. Stump, Strategic Advisor, Parcl. “I’m excited to work with the team on market structure and product strategy as they engage constructively with stakeholders across jurisdictions and pursue regulated pathways for broader access.”

“Commissioner Stump brings a rare mix of public-markets experience and practical policy judgment,” said Trevor Bacon, Co-founder and CEO of Parcl. “As we expand distribution and move toward regulated offerings, her guidance will help us build products that stand up to real-world market expectations.”

Focus areas

Market structure and product strategy for tradable index exposure

U.S. market entry strategy with a regulated-first approach

International go-to-market planning and cross-border considerations

Partnership development and strategic business development support

Stakeholder engagement across industry, policy, and financial markets



About Dawn D. Stump

Dawn D. Stump served as a Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (2018–2022). Her experience spans derivatives regulation, market oversight, and policy development across domestic and international markets.

About Parcl

Parcl provides real-time housing market indices and analytics, alongside onchain products that let users take long or short exposure to housing market price movements. Parcl’s data layer, powered by Parcl Labs, is designed to support data access, research, and resolution services for third-party outlets. Learn more at parcl.co.

Media contact: operations@parcl.co