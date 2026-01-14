IBN Initiates Coverage of ParaZero Technologies Ltd.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) , an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, has engaged IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

ParaZero specializes in multi-layered Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (“Counter-UAS”) technologies designed to neutralize hostile drones in complex, contested, and urban environments. Founded by aviation and defense technology professionals, ParaZero develops autonomous interception and precision-delivery systems that support military forces, homeland security agencies, and operators of strategic infrastructure requiring rapid, accurate, and low-collateral response capabilities.

As drone threats evolve toward faster, lower-signature platforms operating in RF-denied conditions, ParaZero focuses on delivering actionable last-layer defense capabilities that integrate with existing detection and command systems, including its DefendAir multi-layered Counter-UAS platform. The company’s expanding defense portfolio reflects ongoing collaboration with Israeli defense authorities and international security organizations seeking effective counter-drone interception solutions for both battlefield and fixed-site environments.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for ParaZero Technologies.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide ParaZero Technologies the solutions aimed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about ParaZero Technologies, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/PRZO

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ParaZero.com

Paid Promotional Disclosure

This press release constitutes a paid promotional communication. ParaZero has engaged a third-party service provider to provide investor awareness and promotional services, including the dissemination of this press release, and has paid a fee for such services. ParaZero exercises editorial control over the content of this press release but does not control how, when, or to whom the information is distributed by such third party.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of ParaZero. Investing in ParaZero’s securities involves significant risks, and readers are encouraged to review ParaZero’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov before making any investment decision.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.