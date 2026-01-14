Champion Safe Celebrates Over 75% Annual Growth with SafeSource New York

Digital leadership, marketing innovation, and New York hustle fuel standout performance in 2025

Provo, UT, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, proudly recognizes SafeSource USA’s Farmingdale, New York location for outstanding performance in 2025. SafeSource NY’s orders placed with Champion Safe Company are up over 75% from 2024 to 2025. This remarkable increase reflects the team’s focus on customer education, engaging marketing, and the fast-moving, results-driven approach that defines New York business culture.

SafeSource USA is a fourth-generation safe and vault door retailer, with a family legacy in safe rigging dating to 1894, and has been a Champion retail partner since 2013. The Farmingdale showroom combines expert product knowledge with cutting-edge digital marketing to connect with customers across the region, showcasing Champion’s steel plate construction, arch door design, and industry-leading fire and security features.

“This performance validates our approach of educating customers both online and in our showroom,” said Paul Ousey, CEO of SafeSource USA. “New Yorkers don’t wait — they research, they compare, and they make decisions fast. Our content, showroom experience, and expert guidance make choosing a Champion Safe an easy choice. Seek Quality at the Source!”

Champion Safe Company CEO Tom Mihalek added:

“SafeSource NY’s 75% increase in orders is impressive and demonstrates how strong marketing, digital engagement, and customer service can drive measurable results. The team combines New York hustle with a focus on Champion’s craftsmanship — it’s a winning formula.”

SafeSource NY’s combination of targeted social campaigns, educational video content, and timely customer engagement has increased visibility and driven order activity, reinforcing the location as a key resource for premium safes and vault doors in the Northeast.

In addition, Safesource USA will be showcasing at the Great American Outdoor Show, the world’s largest celebration of the outdoors. The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania that celebrates hunting, fishing, and outdoor traditions treasured by millions of Americans and their families. It’s a great opportunity to see Champion Safe elite craftsmanship up close and speak directly with SafeSource USA experts who can help you find the perfect safe for your needs. Don’t miss exclusive show specials and hands-on demonstrations—visit Safesource USA at the Great American Outdoor Show.



If you can’t make the show, visit SafeSource USA to explore the full line of Champion Safes or to experience their state-of-the-art showrooms in person:

NEW YORK

1815C Broadhollow Rd

Farmingdale, NY 11735

(631) 643-6141

PENNSYLVANIA

500 Industrial Drive

Lewisberry, PA 17339

(717) 938-5399



EMAIL: info@safesourceusa.com

WEBSITE: SafeSourceUSA.com

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.



Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: sales@championsafe.com

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, strategies, and projections about future events or performance. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding: anticipated benefits from dealer partnerships and retail expansion initiatives; expected revenue growth for fiscal year 2025 and beyond; consumer demand for Champion Safe and American Rebel products; adoption by distributors and retailers; our ability to scale production and strengthen supply chain capabilities; the effectiveness of our sales, marketing, and brand-building strategies. Certain performance metrics, including year-to-date growth percentages and other financial or operating data referenced herein, are based on internal, unaudited information and are subject to change upon completion of the Company’s standard financial closing and review procedures.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (a) the final accounting treatment of transactions and arrangements described in the Company’s SEC filings under U.S. GAAP, including valuation determinations, classification between liabilities and equity, and related presentation and disclosure requirements; (b) the possibility that the SEC may review, comment on, delay, or not declare effective any registration statement or other filing (including any contemplated registration statement on Form S-1), or that the Company may be unable to timely file or maintain the effectiveness of registration statements or periodic reports for any reason; (c) the risk that the Company may not be able to meet Nasdaq continued listing requirements in the future (including due to changes in stockholders’ equity, market value, minimum bid price, corporate governance requirements, or other factors), and the risk of additional compliance actions, trading suspension, or delisting; (d) if applicable, the risk that conversions of the Company’s Series D Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock may not occur as anticipated, may be delayed, may be limited by contractual provisions (including beneficial ownership limitations), regulatory considerations, market conditions, or other factors, and/or may result in greater-than-anticipated dilution; (e) the availability of sufficient authorized and unissued shares of common stock, including the application of equity plan limits, share reservation mechanics, and other corporate, legal, or exchange requirements affecting issuance capacity; (f) the Company’s ability to perform its obligations under commercial agreements described in its SEC filings (including any sponsorship arrangements and related registration rights), and the impact of any disputes, enforcement actions, penalties, or additional consideration provisions triggered by non-performance or alleged non-performance; (g) the Company’s ability to rely on exemptions from registration for securities issuances described in its SEC filings and the risk of differing interpretations by regulators or third parties; (h) adverse developments in the Company’s operating results, liquidity, or access to capital; (i) volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company’s securities; and (j) general economic, market, regulatory, and competitive conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments