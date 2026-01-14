CompoSecure Completes Debt Refinancing to Extend Maturities and Support Future Growth

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: CMPO) (the “Company” or “CompoSecure”) today announced that CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C (the “issuer”), a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has closed (i) its private placement of $900.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2033 (the “Notes”), (ii) a new $1.2 billion term loan facility maturing in 2033 (the “New Term Loan”), and (iii) $400.0 million in revolving commitments maturing in 2031 (the “ New Revolving Loan ”).

The Notes were issued at par and bear a fixed annual interest rate of 5.625%, payable semi-annually on February 1 and August 1 of each year. The New Term Loan bears interest at a rate of the term SOFR reference rate plus 2.25% and was issued at a price of 99.875% of the face amount.

The Company used the net proceeds from the New Term Loan, the incurrence of certain borrowings under the New Revolving Loan, and the issuance of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to repay in full any outstanding borrowings under the issuer’s existing revolving credit facility, to refinance in full its existing Term Loan B, and pay related fees and expenses. This refinancing lowers the Company’s overall cost of capital, extends maturities, and enhances liquidity and financial flexibility, strengthening the Company’s capital structure to support continued strategic growth initiatives.

The Notes are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes were offered in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes were not and will not be qualified for sale to the public by prospectus under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada must be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

On January 12, 2026, CompoSecure, Inc. announced that it is rebranding its corporate entity to GPGI, Inc (“GPGI”). On a go-forward basis, both CompoSecure and Husky will retain their existing trade names and will be two distinct reporting segments operating independently as part of GPGI. It is anticipated that the Company’s Class A common stock will begin trading under the new name and ticker symbol “GPGI” on the New York Stock Exchange at the opening of trading on January 23, 2026.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes, the related guarantees or any other security, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About GPGI

GPGI, Inc. is a diversified, multi-industry compounder comprised of companies with great positions in good industries. The platform is managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE: RHLD) and is purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale high-quality businesses led by great operators, benefiting from a permanent capital base and the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System. GPGI currently consists of CompoSecure and Husky Technologies – two market leaders with best-in-class financials and durable opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit gpgi.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future actions, business strategies and events, and statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds of the refinancing transactions described herein, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “outlook” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

