Building Affordability: How Innovative Public Companies Are Answering Trump’s Call to Fix America’s Housing Crisis

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Trump's vow to dismantle America's housing affordability crisis, driven by high construction costs, soaring property taxes, ballooning insurance premiums, mounting maintenance and utility burdens, and persistently high interest rates, has ignited a national conversation on solutions.

With home prices up 50% since 2019 and mortgage rates lingering near 7%, voters are demanding action on what Trump calls the biggest affordability problem facing families, making it a core issue that resonates deeply with voters across the political spectrum. The escalating costs of home insurance and utilities, up approximately 40% and 30% respectively over the past five years, are among the issues being examined.

Innovative companies are stepping forward with solutions that could meaningfully reduce costs and improve access to quality housing, including advanced materials and technologies that can reshape the economics of construction and energy efficiency, while several other stocks in the building materials, construction tech, and infrastructure spaces demonstrate how markets are part of the solution.

Xeriant: Engineering Affordability into the Wall of Every Home

Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) is redefining building materials with NEXBOARD™, a high-performance, eco-friendly alternative to traditional drywall that blends recycled plastics, advanced chemistry, and aerospace-derived engineering for superior strength and fire resistance.

As housing costs have surged, materials like lumber and traditional drywall have become significant contributors to the expense of new construction. NEXBOARD’s primary value lies in its potential to deliver a high-performance alternative at a lower lifecycle cost.

Unlike conventional materials, NEXBOARD is engineered for durability, fire protection, resistance to moisture and pests, thermal efficiency, and simplified installation, each of which translates into lower long-term maintenance costs for homeowners and builders alike. A wallboard that resists common forms of degradation can reduce the frequency of repairs, reduce energy costs, lower insurance premiums tied to a number of the most common property claims, and offer longer service life, which collectively help bring total cost of ownership down.

Furthermore, by leveraging innovation from aerospace materials science, Xeriant is introducing a product that has the potential to disrupt traditional supply chains. Housing affordability isn’t just about price on day one; it’s about the cost of building and maintaining that structure over decades. Reducing the hidden cost burden unlocks a broader shift toward sustainable affordability.

Its sustainability angle could also qualify homes for green incentives, easing tax burdens via energy-efficient credits under programs like the Inflation Reduction Act.

Owens Corning: OC is the Housing Envelope OG

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) fortifies homes with insulation and roofing, Q3 2025 revenue $2.9 billion (+4%) driven by energy-efficient products that cut utility bills 20-30%, easing overall affordability amid high rates. Its fiberglass tech reduces maintenance on roofs lasting 30 years, countering insurance hikes from storms.

OC's $3.9 billion Masonite acquisition bolsters doors/windows, with synergies trimming costs 5%. In the $100 billion building products market, OC's scale positions it for Trump's deregulation, potentially accelerating energy rebates that offset taxes.

Trex: Recycling Waste into Durable, Low-Maintenance Housing Products

Trex (NYSE: TREX) is a leader in composite decking and railing products made from recycled materials. While decks don’t make up the whole house, Trex’s technology signals a broader opportunity: turning waste streams into durable, long-lasting building materials. Trex’s composites resist rot and weathering, dramatically reducing maintenance costs relative to traditional wood.

For homeowners and developers, this means less money spent on repairs and replacements, which can improve total cost of ownership, a crucial factor in housing affordability. In an era where materials prices have become volatile, products that require fewer replacements and less upkeep directly influence the economics of both new construction and existing stock retrofits.

Trex’s success also highlights how recycling as a value driver can intersect with housing affordability. By transforming scrap into high-performance materials, Trex not only reduces waste but also expands the palette of cost-effective options for builders and remodelers alike.

Martin Marietta Materials: Building the Foundation of Lower Cost Construction

Martin Marietta (NYSE: MLM) is a stalwart in aggregates and heavy building materials, sand, gravel, crushed stone, that form the backbone of nearly every residential development. Infrastructure supply constraints have historically contributed to tight pricing in construction materials, but leaders like Martin Marietta play a central role in improving supply chain reliability and scaling output.

By increasing production and logistics efficiency, Martin Marietta helps moderate one of the most fundamental drivers of housing cost: the price of raw materials. As interest rates and taxes challenge affordability, ensuring that foundational commodity inputs are available at scale and cost-efficiently is a back-end solution that ultimately benefits builders and buyers.

Investors should watch how investments in capacity, smarter logistics, and environmental stewardship at raw material producers can reduce bottlenecks and pricing volatility, a prerequisite for broader affordability.

Innovation as a Pillar of Affordability

The housing crisis in America is complex, but the private sector continues to generate solutions that chip away at its core cost drivers. From Xeriant’s NEXBOARD™, which offers a high-performance, longer-lasting alternative to traditional wallboard, to companies like Trex, Martin Marietta, and Owens Corning, each plays a role in lowering the total cost of home ownership, whether through durable materials, scalable retail models, or more efficient supply chains.

In a landscape where taxes, insurance, and interest rates may be largely influenced by policy, innovation in materials and processes offers a tangible lever that can make homes more affordable today and more sustainable tomorrow. These companies demonstrate how financial markets and constructive enterprise activity are helping to solve the housing crisis.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing breakthrough technologies, particularly advanced materials, that can be deployed across a wide range of industrial markets. The company partners with, and selectively acquires interests in, innovators whose capabilities strengthen its mission of advancing next-generation solutions.

Xeriant’s materials portfolio is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NEXBOARD™, a patent-pending, eco-friendly composite panel engineered from recycled plastic and fiber waste. Designed as a high-performance alternative to conventional building products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, and MgO board, NEXBOARD™ reflects Xeriant’s commitment to durable, sustainable construction technologies.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and the editor of this article holds a personal investment position in XERI). This ownership may be considered a potential conflict of interest. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The editor may be compensated for providing future XERI market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for further disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.