AI, Advanced Materials and Enterprise Security Drive Small-Cap Momentum

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Execution is the theme this morning, as a cluster of emerging growth names move from pilot programs and strategic roadmaps into operational scale.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Moves from Plan to Production

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) announced that its 2026 production strategy has officially shifted into execution mode, with bio-material moved into incubation ahead of its March production run. The company is targeting sustained monthly 10 metric-ton-level output of recombinant spider silk cocoons, an ambitious scale-up initiative in a niche but potentially transformative advanced materials market.

CEO Kim Thompson characterized the development as the point where “planning becomes production,” emphasizing disciplined expansion and multi-ton output goals. The March run represents the first major operational milestone under the 2026 roadmap and is intended to set the cadence for recurring production cycles throughout the year.

The key narrative is commercialization, as Kraig has long positioned itself as a pioneer in scalable spider silk manufacturing. Now the focus shifts to consistent, repeatable output that can translate into durable supply contracts and downstream revenue visibility.

Gaxos.ai Secures Strategic AI Firepower Through BytePlus

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ: GXAI) finalized a deal with BytePlus, the enterprise technology division of ByteDance, securing preferred pricing and early access to advanced video-generation models.

The agreement strengthens the infrastructure behind Art-Gen, Gaxos’ flagship AI image and video creation platform. Preferred pricing and model discounts are expected to improve gross margins while accelerating deployment of next-generation AI video tools, an increasingly competitive frontier within the global creator economy.

CEO Vadim Mats said the partnership enhances the company’s ability to deliver advanced creative capabilities while improving business economics. From a strategic perspective, the alignment with ByteDance’s AI stack positions GXAI to scale user adoption while mitigating compute costs, an important factor in subscription and credit-based AI models where infrastructure expenses can quickly erode margins.

As AI content generation tools proliferate, differentiation may hinge less on raw model capability and more on cost structure, user experience, and monetization leverage. GXAI’s deal attempts to address all three simultaneously.

Algorhythm Holdings Showcases 4x Productivity in Freight AI

Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ: RIME) highlighted new performance data from live deployments of its SemiCab platform, indicating customers have scaled freight volumes by 300% to 400% without increasing headcount.

According to the company’s white paper, individual operators using SemiCab managed more than 2,000 loads annually versus a traditional benchmark of roughly 500 loads per freight broker, a fourfold productivity improvement.

CEO Gary Atkinson framed the shift as structural: moving logistics from labor-constrained workflows to predictive, self-learning orchestration. If validated across broader deployments, this level of automation could materially alter operating leverage in an industry historically tied to linear headcount growth.

For RIME, the story centers on margin expansion and capital efficiency. The company is now extending the model through its Apex SaaS platform in the U.S., with international expansion planned. The freight sector’s sheer size offers scale potential, but sustained proof of AI-driven cost compression will be critical.

Bond Eyes $10M+ Enterprise Rollout

Bond (NASDAQ: OBAI), legally Tg-17, Inc., announced the completion of a one-year paid pilot with one of the world’s largest employers, an organization with nearly one million U.S. employees.

Following the pilot, discussions are underway for a broader workforce rollout that could generate more than $10 million in annual revenue if finalized. CEO Doron Kempel described the pilot as validation that preventative, AI-powered personal security can scale across enterprise populations.

Bond positions its platform as a 24/7 AI-enabled preventative security layer, combining real-time monitoring with live agents. The company views large enterprise deployments as a central growth pillar and confirmed it is in active discussions with additional Fortune 500 companies.

For OBAI, the proposed expansion would mark its largest enterprise deployment to date and serve as a significant revenue inflection point if converted into a definitive agreement. The broader narrative centers on corporate duty-of-care evolution, extending security infrastructure beyond executive protection to the broader workforce.

