JustPerform: AI-Powered Financial Planning Now Available in the DACH Region 

RALEIGH, N.C. and SCHMITTEN, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced JustPerform is now available in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The cloud-based EPM platform enables DACH financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams to build planning models, connect departmental budgets, and create forecasts without IT dependency. Built with intelligence at its core, the product’s native AI capabilities provide predictive insights and automated guidance to help finance teams work faster and more accurately.

Addressing Planning Challenges with Intelligence-Powered Tools

The JustPerform platform addresses common challenges faced by finance teams working with decentralized spreadsheets, including data consistency issues, version control problems, and time-consuming manual consolidation processes. JustPerform’s planning capabilities provide a centralized environment where finance teams can build planning models using point-and-click configuration, connect budgets across departments with automatic update propagation, and receive AI-powered insights to optimize their forecasts, all without requiring IT resources for system changes.

“Organizations in the DACH region have been looking for modern EPM solutions that balance ease of use with enterprise-grade capabilities,” said Shameek Bhushan, Senior Vice President of JustPerform at insightsoftware. “By launching JustPerform, we’re enabling FP&A teams to address their most immediate need of building budgets and forecasts without IT bottlenecks, while benefitting from native AI that enhances their work.”



The launch of JustPerform in DACH includes several core planning capabilities designed for finance team workflows:



Business-User Configuration: Finance teams can build planning models using an Excel-like interface that converts formulas into multi-dimensional logic without coding.

Finance teams can build planning models using an Excel-like interface that converts formulas into multi-dimensional logic without coding. Automated Data Propagation with Real-Time Updates: Budget updates automatically flow across connected plans, eliminating manual consolidation and reducing version control issues, with clear visibility into key variances.

Budget updates automatically flow across connected plans, eliminating manual consolidation and reducing version control issues, with clear visibility into key variances. Predictive Insights and Guidance: Native AI analyzes planning data to surface trends and anomalies, providing contextual recommendations that help teams identify issues early and improve forecasts.

Native AI analyzes planning data to surface trends and anomalies, providing contextual recommendations that help teams identify issues early and improve forecasts. Excel Integration: JustPerform works with Microsoft Excel through native connectors, allowing teams to continue using familiar tools while gaining centralized version control, audit trails, and real-time synchronization capabilities.

JustPerform works with Microsoft Excel through native connectors, allowing teams to continue using familiar tools while gaining centralized version control, audit trails, and real-time synchronization capabilities. Guided Workflows: Pre-configured process templates with step-by-step guidance help teams maintain consistency and onboard new users more quickly. Conversational AI capabilities allow users to ask questions and receive immediate, contextual responses.





Seamless Integration with Existing insightsoftware Solutions

For organizations currently using IDL Konsis, insightsoftware's established close and consolidation solution that has served the DACH region for over 20 years, JustPerform integrates seamlessly through the company's Open Business Data Framework (OBDF). This integration allows customers to adopt JustPerform's planning capabilities immediately while continuing to use IDL Konsis for close and consolidation processes, with data flowing between the solutions without manual intervention.



Seamless integration into existing system landscapes

JustPerform integrates with systems commonly deployed in DACH organizations, including SAP (S/4HANA, ECC, BW), Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, and Oracle. Data flows directly from ERP systems without requiring manual export processes.

Performance and Efficiency Metrics

Organizations using JustPerform’s planning capabilities have reported 30%-faster planning and forecasting cycles, up to 60% in time savings with data transformation, and up to 50% less manual work in the close process. This reduction primarily comes from eliminating manual data consolidation and version reconciliation tasks, with AI-powered automation handling routine checks and validations.

Human-Centric AI Approach

JustPerform’s AI capabilities are designed to enhance finance team capabilities rather than replace human judgment. The platform’s native intelligence automates repetitive tasks like data validation and variance analysis while keeping finance professionals in control of strategic decisions. AI-driven insights provide recommendations and flag potential issues, but teams retain full authority over planning assumptions and final outputs.

Compliance and Security Architecture

JustPerform is hosted in EU-compliant infrastructure with GDPR compliance built in. The platform maintains ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications and supports compliance with German, Austrian, and Swiss regulatory requirements including HGB, IFRS, and local GAAP standards.

The JustPerform DACH launch will take a phased approach, beginning with planning and AI-driven predictive insights, expanding mid-2026 to close and consolidation capabilities, and concluding with a fully integrated EPM platform featuring advanced AI across all modules later in the year.

