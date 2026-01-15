insightsoftware Introduces a Virtual Teammate with JustPerform Account Reconciliation

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today introduced JustPerform Account Reconciliation, an AI-powered virtual teammate that completes reconciliations from start to finish while leaving finance teams firmly in control. By completing reconciliations with 95% autonomy, JustPerform accelerates the month-end close process, freeing teams to focus on higher-value activities.



Today, finance teams struggle with reconciliation tools that require hours of manual matching, Excel exports, and complex rule maintenance. JustPerform introduces a new category of reconciliation automation by completing the entire workflow independently, including direct integration with transactional GL data from ERP systems, transaction matching, and reconciliation statements, without requiring rule setup or IT support. Unlike existing tools that only suggest matches, JustPerform delivers completed reconciliations ready for approval, reducing reconciliation time by 80–90%, while supporting proper separation of duties.

“Outdated reconciliation processes are more than an inconvenience – they directly impact talent and performance,” said Shameek Bhushan, SVP of JustPerform at insightsoftware. “According to a recent insightsoftware report, 40% of finance professionals would consider changing employers due to outdated financial systems. JustPerform automates reconciliation so that your team gets accurate, audit-ready results from the start, translating to less time spent tracking down discrepancies and more time on strategic work that actually drives business decisions.”

The launch comes as the reconciliation automation market undergoes a broader transformation. The global market for reconciliation software is projected to reach $4.5 billion in 2026 as organizations accelerate investment in AI-driven workflows. Another 89% of organizations are actively exploring generative AI adoption, and Gartner predicts that by 2029, 80% of customer service issues will be resolved by AI — a trend increasingly applicable to finance operations such as account reconciliation. As finance leaders seek automation that delivers real outcomes, demand is shifting from rule-based tools to autonomous AI that can complete work end-to-end while maintaining proper controls.

Designed to fit seamlessly into existing workflows, JustPerform delivers results in Excel-compatible formats, eliminating the disruptions typically associated with adopting new systems. JustPerform’s AI reconciliation agent, Isaac, handles the manual work while keeping humans in the loop. Executive dashboards and real-time close tracking highlight bottlenecks before they impact deadlines, giving controllers and CFOs visibility into the entire reconciliation process.

To learn more about JustPerform for Account Reconciliation, register for our upcoming webinar on Thursday, January 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

