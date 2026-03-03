insightsoftware Data + Analytics Launches Simba Intelligence – the AI Semantic Platform That Eliminates Hallucinations at the Source

RALEIGH, N.C., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, a leader in business intelligence and data connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of Simba Intelligence, an AI Semantic Platform that delivers trusted, verifiable answers from live enterprise data. With defensible, auditable AI outcomes and controlled data access, organizations can swiftly and confidently move AI initiatives to production environments, accelerating time to value and ROI.

Simba Intelligence is built for how AI is actually used in production today, whether embedded inside customer-facing applications, powering internal decision-making, or accessed directly by AI models and agents. Flexible deployment options, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid, let organizations adopt production-ready AI without vendor lock-in or compliance trade-offs. By applying governance, audit trails, and business semantics at query time, the platform ensures every AI-driven answer is consistent, traceable, and aligned with enterprise rules, without forcing risky data movement or fragile pipelines.

“When it comes to AI, trust isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s foundational,” said Matt Belkin, President and General Manager of Data + Analytics at insightsoftware. “When AI gives you different answers every time or can't explain where its information came from, you can't defend the decisions it's influencing. That's unacceptable in production. Simba Intelligence solves this by giving AI systems governed access to enterprise data, so the answers are consistent, traceable, and reliable."

Gartner® predicts that through 2026, organizations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data. Simba Intelligence directly addresses this issue by delivering trusted data access designed for real-world, auditable AI systems. By eliminating hallucinations at the source data layer, the platform ensures that AI agents and analytics applications deliver consistent, verifiable results leaders can defend.

“When it comes to AI, companies have to move beyond experimentation to stay healthy and competitive, meeting the needs of their organization, customers, and the market,” said Shawhin Mosadeghzad, Director of Simba Intelligence at insightsoftware. “Simba Intelligence is built for this moment, so leaders can finally deploy AI with confidence and deliver outcomes that drive real business impact.”



Source: Gartner Newsroom, Lack of AI-Ready Data Puts AI Projects at Risk, February 2025. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

This launch marks a major expansion of the insightsoftware Data + Analytics portfolio into advanced AI capabilities for enterprise use. Simba Intelligence provides a zero-data-movement architecture that queries data securely in place across diverse sources. Its semantic layer learns business logic and context, ensuring that every AI-driven answer aligns with how the business actually operates.



To learn about Simba Intelligence, click here or register for insightsoftware’s upcoming webinar “The AI Gold Rush: Separating Gold from Pyrite” on March 26, which will explore a new BARC Report: From Contained Pilots to Governed Production: Enabling AI to Reason Over Enterprise Data in Place.



You can also connect with the team at Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit, March 9-11 in Orlando, FL, at Booth #239 where they will exhibit Simba Intelligence.



About insightsoftware Data + Analytics

insightsoftware’s Data + Analytics business unit is a leader in business intelligence and data connectivity solutions. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible data. With solutions across business intelligence, embedded analytics, data integration, and data management, we transform how enterprises operate with data; be that of application, data, IT and product teams, as well as independent software vendors (ISVs) for their customers. We bring data and insights anywhere, with an emphasis on seamless integration, customization, and composability. With data at the heart of everything we do, we enable product teams to drive decision intelligence, improve customer retention and engagement, and monetize data through self-service analytics. Learn more at insightsoftware.com/da.

Media Contacts

Inkhouse for insightsoftware

insightsoftware@inkhouse.com