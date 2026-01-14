Why Small Habits Are Replacing Big New Year Promises

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) As a new year begins, many Americans are shifting their approach to wellness. Instead of ambitious, all-or-nothing resolutions, health experts say people are increasingly embracing small, sustainable habits that feel realistic and last well beyond January.

That mindset is driving the return of the Fresh Express Fresh Start Challenge, a four-week program designed to help people reset through simple daily wellness prompts and easy, flavorful meal inspiration.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Running January 12 through February 8, the Fresh Start Challenge introduces a new theme each week, such as Reset and Ready, Flavor and Texture and Intentional Living, to encourage practical, everyday changes. Each theme is paired with approachable recipe ideas that fit seamlessly into busy routines.

Featured recipes include Ginger Infused Cod with Orange Sesame Salad and Turkey Bacon Caesar Wraps, made using Fresh Express chopped salad kits like Orange Sesame and Bacon Caesar. Additional Fresh Express products highlighted throughout the challenge include American Blend and Sunflower Crisp, offering participants even more ways to add fresh vegetables to their meals.

According to registered dietitian Amy Goodson, consistency, not perfection, is the key to building healthier habits.

“Starting fresh doesn’t have to mean doing everything at once,” Goodson said. “Focusing on small, repeatable actions like planning meals ahead or adding more vegetables can make healthy choices feel achievable and sustainable.”

To keep participants motivated, the Fresh Start Challenge also features weekly wellness-focused prizes, with a grand prize awarded at the end of the program.

For more information and to sign up, visit FreshExpressFreshStartChallenge.com.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at culinary dot net and eLivingToday dot com. Family Features is a division of 4media group, the global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results.