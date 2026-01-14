Arkansas Federal Credit Union Adopts Point Predictive Solutions To Safely Grow Their Auto And Personal Loan Portfolios

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkansas Federal Credit Union, Arkansas's largest member-owned financial institution, has signed on for Point Predictive's AutoPass™ and IEValidate® solutions to transform lending in its automotive and personal loan portfolios.

Arkansas Federal joins a rapidly growing list of credit unions across the country now deploying Point Predictive's solutions to reduce payment defaults and automate lending decisions. This allows for faster member loan approvals.

The adoption will allow the credit union to grow its loan portfolio faster, provide members with a better borrowing experience, and protect against costly fraud and early payment defaults.

With AutoPass and IEValidate, Arkansas Federal will:

with a powerful risk score and alerts covering identity fraud, income fraud, employment fraud, straw buyers, and collateral misrepresentation. Increase loan conversion rates by up to 50% by eliminating unnecessary documentation requests that inconvenience members. Meaning they are the lender of choice for more members.

Get members into loans faster by eliminating costly, time-consuming manual reviews of unnecessary loan documentation.



Arkansas Federal sought a technology partner to help it serve more members and automate loan decisions while growing its portfolio safely. Point Predictive's AutoPass Risk Score and Alerts and IEValidate’s True Income & Employment solutions stood out for their ability to automate most lending decisions without sacrificing risk protection.

"We chose Point Predictive because they showed us a clear path to automating our personal and auto lending decisions," said Terry Vick, Chief Lending Officer at Arkansas Federal. "Our members deserve fast answers when they apply for loans. This technology lets us say yes to good borrowers immediately, all while keeping our loan portfolio safe and free from fraud and defaults."

AutoPass delivers a real-time risk solution that draws on Point Predictive's proprietary risk data, which has now surpassed $5 trillion in application-value scoring. The solution covers origination fraud, misrepresentation, and early pay default in a single solution.

The credit union will also use IEValidate, Point Predictive's true income and employment verification solution. IEValidate validates a consumer's income, occupation, and employment history using only basic information. It checks stated income against Point Predictive's database of more than 375 million borrower-reported incomes and 400 million historical applications, while cross-referencing employers against a file of more than 15,000 confirmed fake employers.

Fewer members will need to track down pay stubs, removing friction that causes qualified borrowers to abandon their applications. The solution also gives Arkansas Federal an alternative to costly database employment checks, which can only provide information on a fraction of applications.

Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive, said the partnership reflects the company's mission to help financial institutions do more business with more good borrowers.

"Arkansas Federal understands that the best way to grow is to make lending easier for members who are truthful," Grace said. "Our data and technology lets them approve loans faster while catching the fraudsters before they cause losses. When 90 percent or more of your applicants are telling the truth, you should not force them through a lengthy verification process designed for the few that are not."

About Arkansas Federal Credit Union

Arkansas Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. With 24 branches across the state, the credit union provides savings, checking, lending, and other financial services to its members. www.afcu.org.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, data insight from its proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund most loans without requiring burdensome documentation such as pay stubs, utility bills, or bank statements. This improves funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, visit www.pointpredictive.com.

