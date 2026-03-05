Security Credit Union Adopts Point Predictive’s AutoPass™ to Strengthen Member Lending Protection Against Fraud

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Credit Union, a member-owned financial institution serving communities in Michigan and Ohio, has partnered with Point Predictive to implement AutoPass™ GLBA. The adoption gives Security Credit Union access to comprehensive fraud detection technology now used by more than 650 financial institutions nationwide, enabling the credit union to protect members from sophisticated fraud schemes while reducing friction in the loan approval process.

Credit unions have increasingly recognized that traditional fraud detection tools struggle against today’s sophisticated schemes. Synthetic identities, income and employment misrepresentation, and organized fraud rings now account for more than $10 billion in annual auto lending fraud. These aren’t typical credit losses from financial hardship. They’re deliberate deceptions at the point of application that result in early payment defaults.

“Protecting our members is fundamental to everything we do,” said Chrissy Gazda, VP of Lending & Loss Prevention at Security Credit Union. “We needed a solution that could identify the fraud patterns our existing tools were missing, without adding friction for the vast majority of members who are truthful on their applications. Point Predictive gives us that capability. We can now focus our verification efforts where they matter most while getting good members into their vehicles faster.”

AutoPass leverages Point Predictive’s proprietary data repository, which contains intelligence derived from more than 300 million historical loan applications, loan performance information, and over 90 billion data risk attributes. The system delivers a real-time risk score and generates more than 150 specific fraud alerts covering identity fraud, income fraud, employment fraud, straw borrower schemes (where someone purchases a vehicle for another person while misrepresenting the transaction), and collateral fraud involving vehicle identification number misrepresentation.

For Security Credit Union, the implementation means faster approvals for trustworthy members and stronger protection against hidden risks. By reducing friction and extensive manual review, AutoPass allows Security Credit Union’s scores and alerts to drive selective stipulations for applications that show elevated risk. The solution helps prevent 40% to 60% of early payment defaults rooted in fraud or misrepresentation.

Autopass draws its power from Point Predictive’s consortium approach. Each participating lender contributes to and benefits from shared insights that reveal fraud patterns invisible to institutions operating in isolation. When a suspicious employer, income pattern, vehicle, or identity element appears at one lender, that insight becomes available to protect all participating lenders.

“Security Credit Union understands that member protection and member experience aren’t competing priorities,” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. “The best way to serve members is to quickly identify who’s being truthful so those applications can move forward without unnecessary delays or friction. That’s exactly what AutoPass delivers. We’re proud to welcome Security Credit Union to our growing network of credit unions taking a proactive approach to fraud prevention.”

About Security Credit Union

Security Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan. With fifteen branch locations serving communities across the region, Security Credit Union provides a full range of financial products and services designed to help members achieve their financial goals. The credit union is committed to delivering exceptional service, competitive rates, and innovative solutions while maintaining the security and trust its members expect. For more information, visit securitycu.org.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company’s data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paystubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

