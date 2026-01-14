Precog and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Automated Platform for Application APIs to Government Agencies

BOULDER, Colo. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precog, the enterprise leader in AI-driven ETL solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Precog’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s automated platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to bring Precog’s powerful, no-code data integration platform to a broader audience in the Public Sector,” said Jon Finegold, CEO of Precog. “By leveraging Carahsoft’s contract vehicles, demand generation capabilities and expansive network of reseller and FSI partners, we’re confident we can meet a growing need in the market and help Government agencies unlock the full potential of their data – quickly and securely.”

Precog is an automated extract, transform, load (ETL) platform that connects to any application API and transfers data directly into an agency’s data warehouse or database – fully optimized for analytics, machine learning and business applications. Government agencies often face challenges with maintenance, performance, cost and more when manually coding ETL connectors for APIs. Precog addresses these challenges by automating the process of building and maintaining these ETL connectors. By automating ETL connector creation, organizations can eliminate the hassle of manual coding, simplify their data pipelines, and concentrate on extracting meaningful insights from their data.

Precog’s automated platform includes:

No-code integration: Precog eliminates manual schema mapping and coding by automatically generating API connectors using AI and machine learning.

“Precog’s innovative, no-code data integration solution fills a critical need for Government agencies looking to modernize and streamline data operations,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to working with Precog to help our customers across the Public Sector unlock smarter, deeper insights from their data.”

Precog’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or Precog@carahsoft.com.

About Precog

Precog is a next-gen, comprehensive ELT platform that turns siloed and fragmented data into unified, analytics- and AI‑ready environments. Trusted by leading organizations, Precog connects users with any SaaS API source, combining machine intelligence-powered connectivity with enterprise-scale and efficiency, enabling customers to deliver insights in days. Learn more at www.precog.com .

Contact

Joseph Arnold

Precog

jarnold@precog.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com