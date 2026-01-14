GLP-1 Users Aren't Ditching Restaurants, But Their Ordering Habits Are Changing, New Circana Research Finds

Chicago, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs grows, new research from Circana LLC reveals that users are not abandoning restaurants but are significantly altering their ordering behaviors. A detailed analysis of consumer restaurant habits during their first year on the medication shows that while visit frequency remains stable, what they choose to eat is evolving, presenting new opportunities for the foodservice industry.

Circana's research, which combines consumer survey data and receipt tracking, found that GLP-1 users decrease the average number of items ordered per trip by 1%. This aligns with a broader trend, as 35% of all restaurant consumers reported ordering smaller portion sizes in October for health-related reasons. This shift suggests that restaurants can encourage add-on purchases by offering smaller, more tailored portion options.

“Circana has tracked foodservice data for 50 years, and consumers have been following various diet plans for the entirety of that time," said David Portalatin, senior vice president and industry advisor for Food and Foodservice at Circana. "Restaurants continue to adapt and grow with those trends. With GLP-1 usage, the biggest change to restaurants won’t be that consumers stop going out to eat, it will be how they go out to eat and what they order.”

The analysis reveals a notable change in menu item selection among GLP-1 users, who now tend to order more main dishes and fewer sides, snacks, and breads. This group shows a strong preference for healthier choices, with 63% actively seeking more vegetables and 55% seeking more fruit. Consequently, nutrient-dense items like smoothies are a top-growing category. To better serve this audience, restaurants can clearly label "lighter options" or highlight healthy options on their menus. Another significant shift is a decline in alcohol consumption, presenting an opportunity for full-service restaurants to promote mocktails and functional beverages.

Additional data from Circana distinguishes between different GLP-1 user segments. For instance, those using the medication for weight loss are often younger, have higher incomes, and live in urban areas. This demographic profile is reflected in their dining preferences, showing a clear inclination toward fast-casual restaurant chains. Understanding these specific user characteristics allows for more targeted menu development and marketing strategies.

