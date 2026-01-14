INVL Technology proposes shareholders extend its term of operations by 2 years

INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”) announces its decision to call an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at which draft resolutions on extending the Company’s term of operations and related amendments to its Articles of Association will be submitted for consideration.

The Company’s current Articles of Association set out that the Company’s term of operations shall continue until 14 July 2026, with the possibility of extending that term for a period of up to 2 (two) years. It will be proposed to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that this possibility envisaged in the Articles of Association be made use of and that the Company’s term of operations be extended until 14 July 2028.

In the assessment of the Company, some of the portfolio companies still have significant growth potential, thus extending the term of operations would make it possible to complete the investment cycle at an optimal time and increase the return to shareholders.

The date, agenda and draft resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be announced by separate notice in the manner established by law.

Additional information:



Closed-end investment company INVL Technology will convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 5 February 2026, at which it will propose extending the company’s operational term by two years.

Under the company’s current Articles of Association, INVL Technology’s operations are set to continue until 14 July 2026, with the possibility to extend this term. To ensure the smooth completion of the investment cycle, shareholders will be asked to approve an extension of the term at the upcoming meeting.

“We are now finalising the selection of a sales advisor for our managed portfolio companies. The proposed extension would allow us to properly complete the investment cycle and maximise returns for shareholders,” says Managing Partner at INVL Technology Kazimieras Tonkūnas.

According to him, the portfolio companies are entering a mature growth stage, expanding faster than the business-to-business (B2B) technology market while maintaining average profitability levels and generating positive free cash flows. Their growth is supported by both local and international markets.

As of 30 September 2025, INVL Technology’s equity amounted to EUR 53.36 million.

INVL Technology, managed by INVL Asset Management – a leading Baltic alternative asset manager – is a closed-end investment company. It owns three businesses: the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech and digital transformation company NRD Companies, and the IT services and software group Novian, which operates across the Baltic region.

INVL Technology will announce its preliminary financial results for 2025 on 4 March 2026.

