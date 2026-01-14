Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

14 January 2026 at 16:30 EET



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Fisk)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Fisk, Louise

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 138642/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-14

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 14151 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 14151 Volume weighted average price: N/A

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

