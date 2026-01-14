Fisher Space Pen Unveils the Measure Twice Space Pen

Boulder City, Nevada , Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Space Pen Co., the iconic American pen manufacturer known for its innovative writing tools, today announced the launch of the Measure Twice Space Pen™, which has already gained popularity via the brand’s first Kickstarter campaign. The new bolt-action pen is engineered to be a multi-functional tactical tool, merging the brand's legendary write-anywhere performance with essential features for emergency readiness and precision utility. The campaign quickly surpassed its funding goal, reaching 100% within three days. By the time the Kickstarter concluded, it had exceeded the original target by 333%, clearly demonstrating strong public excitement for this next chapter in American innovation.

The Measure Twice Space Pen™ is built on the simple idea of planning carefully and acting decisively. Crafted from lightweight yet incredibly strong 6061 aluminum, this pen is designed to withstand the toughest real-world conditions while offering maximum functionality for professionals, first responders, and everyday citizens.

“For 77 years, Fisher Space Pen has stood for unparalleled performance when it matters most, whether in space or on Earth,” said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen Co. “The Measure Twice is the next evolution of that legacy. It’s not just a pen that writes anywhere; it’s a preparedness tool that helps you measure accurately, act quickly in an emergency, and carry confidence every day.”

The Measure Twice Space Pen™ is designed for those who value accuracy and preparedness. The pen features precision laser-etched inch and metric scales along its barrel, making it an instant, accessible ruler for quick measurements in the field or on the job site.

The pen’s core utility is enhanced by its robust construction and tactical features:

Emergency Glass Breaker: A tungsten carbide tip discreetly transforms the pen into an instant glass-breaker and self-defense tool, offering a vital advantage for emergency vehicle escapes or personal protection when seconds count.

High-Strength Construction: Machined from high-strength 6061 aluminum, the pen is impact, scratch, and corrosion resistant, maintaining a lightweight feel for everyday carry.

Bolt-Action Activation: The mechanism is smooth, satisfying, and built to last thousands of cycles, ensuring the pen is ready the moment it's needed.

The Fisher Space Pen Cartridge: Inside, the patented pressurized ink cartridge writes upside down, underwater, through grease, and in extreme temperatures, providing the trusted performance Fisher Space Pen is known for.

The Measure Twice Space Pen™ transcends the boundaries of a traditional writing tool. It serves as an everyday necessity, a safety device, and a statement of readiness, ideal for law enforcement, military personnel, machinists, builders, outdoor adventurers, and more.

The Kickstarter campaign commenced on Dec. 11, 2025, which invited fans, collectors, and space enthusiasts to help write the next chapter of an American icon. For Fisher Space Pen, exploration has never just been for astronauts. It’s for everyone. And the pen that wrote history in space is now inviting the world to help write its future.

Retailing for $69, the Measure Twice Space Pen™ is available at SpacePen.com.

About Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen is an American-made icon, trusted by astronauts, adventurers, and everyday writers since 1948. Founded by Paul C. Fisher, the company invented the first pressurized pen that could write in zero gravity, underwater, upside down, and in extreme temperatures. Since Apollo 7, every crewed NASA mission has carried a Fisher Space Pen aboard. Today, the company remains family-owned and proudly manufactures and assembles their pens in Boulder City, Nevada. From the moon to your pocket, Fisher stands for innovation, craftsmanship, and the spirit of exploration. Because writing the next chapter of history deserves a pen built for it. Learn more about Fisher Space Pen.

