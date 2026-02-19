Gearing Up for Its Return to the Moon, Fisher Space Pen Launches Special Edition Artemis II Pen

Boulder City, NV, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Space Pen Co., the iconic American pen manufacturer known for its innovative writing tools, today announced the launch of a Special-Edition Artemis II Pen, a commemorative tool marking NASA’s first crewed mission to the lunar vicinity in nearly 60 years. While the mission marks a bold new chapter for the Artemis generation, for Fisher, it’s a familiar flight path.

As the trusted writing instrument for every crewed NASA flight since Apollo 7 in 1968, Fisher Space Pen has spent the last six decades proving that gravity is optional, but reliability is not. The Artemis II Pen isn’t just a collector’s item; it’s a nod to a partnership grounded in innovation and a shared history of getting the job done.

“Our history is inextricably linked to NASA’s greatest triumphs,” says Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen Co. “When my grandfather founded this company in 1948, he set a standard for innovation that eventually took us to the stars. After supporting every crewed mission for over half a century, returning to the moon with Artemis II is a homecoming we have been preparing for since the Apollo era.”

More than a rare collector’s piece, the Artemis II Pen is a tribute to a historic partnership between Fisher and NASA that has spanned nearly 60 years. While the world watches the Artemis crew journey around the moon, they’ll be doing it with a tool that has been there before. The overall design of the Original Astronaut Pen has not changed in over 50 years, and the pen that you buy today, except for several minor aesthetic changes, is nearly identical to the one taken to the moon in 1969.

This commemorative edition builds upon the legendary AG7 foundation, with a design rooted in motion and precision. Inspired by Artemis orbital graphics, the engraved pattern on the blue Titanium Nitride barrel evokes forward velocity, trajectory, and controlled acceleration. Subtle, directional, and purpose-built, the design reflects the engineering mindset behind both the mission and the pen itself.

The pen is skillfully constructed with the following specifications:

Rear click mechanism with side retraction button

All-metal composition plated with blue titanium nitride

Fisher pressurized PR4 black Ink medium point cartridge

Packaged in capsule gift box with sleeve

Made in the USA with USA and global materials

Proudly produced in the USA, the special-edition Artemis II Pen retails for $89 and is available at SpacePen.com. View the launch video here.

About Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen is an American-made icon, trusted by astronauts, adventurers, and everyday writers since 1948. Founded by Paul C. Fisher, the company invented the first pressurized pen that could write in zero gravity, underwater, upside down, and in extreme temperatures. Since Apollo 7, every crewed NASA mission has carried a Fisher Space Pen aboard. Today, the company remains family-owned and proudly manufactures and assembles their pens in Boulder City, Nevada. From the moon to your pocket, Fisher stands for innovation, craftsmanship, and the spirit of exploration. Because writing the next chapter of history deserves a pen built for it. Learn more about Fisher Space Pen.

Attachment