NAR Existing-Home Sales Report Shows 5.1% Increase in December

Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Existing-home sales increased by 5.1% in December, according to the National Association of REALTORS® Existing-Home Sales report. The report provides the real estate ecosystem – including agents, homebuyers and sellers – with data on the level of home sales, price, and inventory.

Month-over-month sales increased in all regions. Year-over-year sales increased in the South, remained flat in the Midwest and West, and decreased in the Northeast.

“2025 was another tough year for homebuyers, marked by record-high home prices and historically low home sales,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “However, in the fourth quarter, conditions began improving, with lower mortgage rates and slower home price growth. December home sales, after adjusting for seasonal factors, were the strongest in nearly three years. The gains were broad-based, with all four major regions improving from the prior month.”

“Inventory levels remain tight,” Yun added. “With fewer sellers feeling eager to move, homeowners are taking their time deciding when to list or delist their homes. Similar to past years, more inventory is expected to come to market beginning in February.”

National Snapshot

Total Existing-Home Sales for December

5.1% increase in existing-home sales [1] month over month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.35 million.

[1] month over month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.35 million. 1.4% increase in sales year over year.

Inventory in December

1.18 million units: Total housing inventory[2], down 18.1% from November and up 3.5% from December 2024 (1.14 million).

3.3-month supply of unsold inventory, down from 4.2 months in November and up from 3.2 months in December 2024.

Median Sales Price in December

$405,400: Median existing-home price[3] for all housing types, up 0.4% from one year ago ($403,700) – the 30th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

Single-Family and Condo/Co-op Sales

Single-Family Homes in December

5.1% increase in sales month over month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.95 million, up 1.8% from December 2024.

$409,500: Median home price in December, up 0.2% from last year.

Condominiums and Co-ops in December

5.3% increase in sales month over month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 400,000, down 2.4% from last year.

$364,400: Median price, up 1.5% from December 2024.

Regional Snapshot for Existing-Home Sales in December

Northeast

2.0% increase in sales month over month to an annual rate of 520,000, down 1.9% year over year.

$496,700: Median price, up 3.7% from December 2024.

Midwest

2.0% increase in sales month over month to an annual rate of 1 million, unchanged year over year.

$306,000: Median price, up 3.1% from December 2024.

South

6.9% increase in sales month over month to an annual rate of 2.02 million, up 3.6% year over year.

$360,200: Median price, down 0.3% from December 2024.

West

6.6% increase in sales month over month for an annual rate of 810,000, unchanged year over year.

$605,600: Median price, down 1.4% from December 2024.

Mortgage Rates

6.19%: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in December, according to Freddie Mac, down from 6.24% in November and 6.72% one year ago.

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

# # #

For local information, please contact the local association of REALTORS® for data from local multiple listing services (MLS). Local MLS data is the most accurate source of sales and price information in specific areas, although there may be differences in reporting methodology.

NOTE: NAR’s Pending Home Sales Index for December will be released January 21, and Existing-Home Sales for January will be released February 12. Release times are 10 a.m. Eastern. See NAR’s statistical news release schedule.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab.

[1] Existing-home sales, which include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, are based on transaction closings from Multiple Listing Services. Changes in sales trends outside of MLSs are not captured in the monthly series. NAR benchmarks home sales periodically using other sources to assess overall home sales trends, including sales not reported by MLSs.

Existing-home sales, based on closings, differ from the U.S. Census Bureau’s series on new single-family home sales, which are based on contracts or the acceptance of a deposit. Because of these differences, it is not uncommon for each series to move in different directions in the same month. In addition, existing-home sales, which account for more than 90% of total home sales, are based on a much larger data sample – about 40% of multiple listing service data each month – and typically are not subject to large prior-month revisions.

The annual rate for a particular month represents what the total number of actual sales for a year would be if the relative pace for that month were maintained for 12 consecutive months. Seasonally adjusted annual rates are used in reporting monthly data to factor out seasonal variations in resale activity. For example, home sales volume is normally higher in the summer than in the winter, primarily because of differences in the weather and family buying patterns. However, seasonal factors cannot compensate for abnormal weather patterns.

Single-family data collection began monthly in 1968, while condo data collection began quarterly in 1981; the series were combined in 1999 when monthly collection of condo data began. Prior to this period, single-family homes accounted for more than nine out of 10 purchases. Historic comparisons for total home sales prior to 1999 are based on monthly single-family sales, combined with the corresponding quarterly sales rate for condos.

[2] Total inventory and month’s supply data are available back through 1999, while single-family inventory and month’s supply are available back to 1982 (prior to 1999, single-family sales accounted for more than 90% of transactions and condos were measured only on a quarterly basis).

[3] The median price is where half sold for more and half sold for less; medians are more typical of market conditions than average prices, which are skewed higher by a relatively small share of upper-end transactions. The only valid comparisons for median prices are with the same period a year earlier due to seasonality in buying patterns. Month-to-month comparisons do not compensate for seasonal changes, especially for the timing of family buying patterns. Changes in the composition of sales can distort median price data. Year-ago median and mean prices sometimes are revised in an automated process if additional data is received.

The national median condo/co-op price often is higher than the median single-family home price because condos are concentrated in higher-cost housing markets. However, in a given area, single-family homes typically sell for more than condos as seen in NAR’s quarterly metro area price reports.