Simple, Satisfying Meals for the New Year

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) While you’re easing your family back into routines in the new year, simple, wholesome meals can help you stretch your grocery dollars further and find your rhythm in the kitchen again.





Satisfying and approachable recipes that come together quickly using a dependable base ingredient like beans are resonating with home cooks, helping take the pressure out of cooking. Grown, cooked and canned in America, Bush’s Recipe Beans add plant-based protein and fiber to any dish, making it easy to achieve new year’s goals while bringing flavorful meals with high-quality ingredients to the table.

For a warm, colorful way to start your morning without spending extra time in the kitchen, consider this Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl, which satisfies both eyes and stomachs through a combination of black beans, eggs and sauteed vegetables. Or put a Mediterranean twist on lunch and dinner with this Greek Dense Bean Salad, a bright, fresh dish that includes chick peas and cannellini beans.

Visit bushbeans.com for more meal ideas that help you cook more, spend less and gather with loved ones.





Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped 1 small red bell pepper, finely chopped salt, to taste pepper, to taste 2 cups cooked sweet potatoes 1 can (15 ounces) Bush’s Black Beans, drained 1 teaspoon chili powder 2 fried eggs 1 avocado, sliced cotija cheese, crumbled lime wedges, for serving

In large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onions and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until peppers are softened, 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Add sweet potatoes, black beans and chili powder; stir to combine. Cook until potatoes and beans are warmed through, 4-5 minutes.

Divide bean mixture between two bowls. Top each bowl with fried egg, avocado slices and crumbled cotija cheese. Serve with lime wedges.





Greek Dense Bean Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6-8

Dressing:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 garlic clove, minced 1 teaspoon dried oregano salt, to taste pepper, to taste Tzatziki Sauce: 1/2 cup plain yogurt 1/4 cucumber, grated, excess water drained 2 teaspoons lemon juice 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 teaspoon garlic, minced 2 teaspoons fresh dill, chopped salt, to taste pepper, to taste Salad: 1 can (16 ounces) Bush’s Chick Peas, drained and rinsed 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) Bush’s Cannellini Beans, drained and rinsed 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 1/2 cup red onion, diced 1 cucumber, seeded and diced 1/2 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped Greek dressing (directions below) 1 cup tzatziki sauce (directions below) chicken skewers (optional), for serving

To make dressing: In food processor or blender, blend olive oil; red wine vinegar; lemon juice; Dijon mustard; garlic; oregano; and salt and pepper, to taste, until well combined. Set aside.

To make tzatziki sauce: In bowl, stir yogurt; cucumber; lemon juice; olive oil; garlic; dill; and salt and pepper, to taste, until well combined. Set aside.

To make salad: In large bowl, combine chick peas, cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, feta cheese and parsley; toss with dressing.

Top with tzatziki sauce and serve with chicken skewers, if desired.

Chef’s tip: Store leftover tzatziki sauce separate from salad.

