Simple, Satisfying Meals for the New Year

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) While you’re easing your family back into routines in the new year, simple, wholesome meals can help you stretch your grocery dollars further and find your rhythm in the kitchen again.

Satisfying and approachable recipes that come together quickly using a dependable base ingredient like beans are resonating with home cooks, helping take the pressure out of cooking. Grown, cooked and canned in America, Bush’s Recipe Beans add plant-based protein and fiber to any dish, making it easy to achieve new year’s goals while bringing flavorful meals with high-quality ingredients to the table.

For a warm, colorful way to start your morning without spending extra time in the kitchen, consider this Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl, which satisfies both eyes and stomachs through a combination of black beans, eggs and sauteed vegetables. Or put a Mediterranean twist on lunch and dinner with this Greek Dense Bean Salad, a bright, fresh dish that includes chick peas and cannellini beans.

Visit bushbeans.com for more meal ideas that help you cook more, spend less and gather with loved ones.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2

2tablespoons olive oil
1small yellow onion, finely chopped
1small red bell pepper, finely chopped
 salt, to taste
 pepper, to taste
2cups cooked sweet potatoes
1can (15 ounces) Bush’s Black Beans, drained
1teaspoon chili powder
2fried eggs
1avocado, sliced
 cotija cheese, crumbled
 lime wedges, for serving
  

In large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onions and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until peppers are softened, 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Add sweet potatoes, black beans and chili powder; stir to combine. Cook until potatoes and beans are warmed through, 4-5 minutes.

Divide bean mixture between two bowls. Top each bowl with fried egg, avocado slices and crumbled cotija cheese. Serve with lime wedges.

Greek Dense Bean Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6-8

Dressing:
1/4cup extra-virgin olive oil
2tablespoons red wine vinegar
1tablespoon lemon juice
1teaspoon Dijon mustard
1garlic clove, minced
1teaspoon dried oregano
 salt, to taste
 pepper, to taste
  
Tzatziki Sauce:
1/2cup plain yogurt
1/4cucumber, grated, excess water drained
2teaspoons lemon juice
2teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2teaspoon garlic, minced
2teaspoons fresh dill, chopped
 salt, to taste
 pepper, to taste
  
Salad:
1can (16 ounces) Bush’s Chick Peas, drained and rinsed
1can (15 1/2 ounces) Bush’s Cannellini Beans, drained and rinsed
1cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2cup red onion, diced
1cucumber, seeded and diced
1/2cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved
1/2cup feta cheese, crumbled
1/4cup fresh parsley, chopped
 Greek dressing (directions below)
1cup tzatziki sauce (directions below)
 chicken skewers (optional), for serving
  

To make dressing: In food processor or blender, blend olive oil; red wine vinegar; lemon juice; Dijon mustard; garlic; oregano; and salt and pepper, to taste, until well combined. Set aside.

To make tzatziki sauce: In bowl, stir yogurt; cucumber; lemon juice; olive oil; garlic; dill; and salt and pepper, to taste, until well combined. Set aside.

To make salad: In large bowl, combine chick peas, cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, feta cheese and parsley; toss with dressing.

Top with tzatziki sauce and serve with chicken skewers, if desired.

Chef’s tip: Store leftover tzatziki sauce separate from salad.

