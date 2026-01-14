CoinShares Appoints BDO LLP as Auditor to Support U.S. Listing Strategy

14 January 2026 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares” or the “Group”) (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced that, following resolutions passed at the annual general meeting on 30 May 2025 and at the request of the Directors of the Company, Baker Tilly Channel Islands Limited (“Baker Tilly”) will resign as statutory auditor of the Company. The Board of the Company has approved the appointment of BDO LLP (the “Successor Auditor”), a UK member firm of BDO International, as statutory auditor and independent registered public accounting firm to the Company.

The appointment of the Successor Auditor reflects a key step in CoinShares’ strategic expansion into the U.S. market. BDO LLP is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a requirement of registered auditors of companies who are publicly

listed in the United States.

There are no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues between the Company and Baker Tilly.

The change has been approved by the Company’s Audit Committee, the Board of Directors and its Shareholders.

The Board of Directors and Executive Management of the Company would like to record their sincere thanks to Baker Tilly for the professionalism, diligence and constructive support provided throughout their tenure.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, and securities to a wide array of clients that include corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

