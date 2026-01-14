SlickText Earns 22 G2 Awards in Winter 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SlickText, the highest rated SMS marketing platform on G2, has earned 22 awards in G2's Winter 2026 reports.

SlickText swept top honors across SMS Marketing, Popup Builder, and QR Code Generator categories, earning accolades for everything from customer ROI to support quality. Awards are based on thousands of verified customer reviews and position SlickText as a leader in helping businesses drive revenue through SMS.

“Being recognized for Best Relationship and Best Support across multiple segments shows that our commitment to customer service isn't just talk—it's what sets us apart," said Matt Baglia, CEO at SlickText. "We've built a team that genuinely cares about our customers' success.”

Winter 2026 Awards

SMS Marketing: 11 awards including Leader (Overall, Mid-Market, Small Business), High Performer (Enterprise), Momentum Leader, Best Estimated ROI (Enterprise), Easiest To Do Business With (Enterprise), Best Results (Mid-Market), Most Implementable (Mid-Market), Best Usability (Mid-Market), Best Relationship (Mid-Market)

Popup Builder: 6 awards including High Performer (Overall, Small Business), Best Support (Overall, Small Business), Easiest To Do Business With (Overall, Small Business)

QR Code Generator: 5 awards including High Performer (Overall, Small Business), Easiest To Do Business With, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest Admin

What Customers Say

"SlickText has made a real difference in how we connect with our audience, and the support behind the scenes truly sets them apart." – Verified User in Marketing and Advertising

"By migrating time-sensitive promotions to SlickText, we achieved significantly higher engagement rates and a noticeable spike in foot traffic during promotional periods." – Vishal J., Verified User in IT and Services

"The product, service and reps here are top notch! We anticipate staying with SlickText forever!" – Verified User in Broadcast Media

G2's awards are based on authentic customer reviews evaluating satisfaction, market presence, and performance metrics.

About SlickText

SlickText powers SMS marketing and marketing automation for companies of all sizes. The all-in-one platform includes a mass campaign builder, automation tools that are easy to use, a shared inbox for seamless collaboration, detailed analytics to help you understand performance, enterprise-grade message deliverability, and native integrations to connect SlickText to your favorite software. Start your free trial today and experience this user-friendly platform for yourself.

