SlickText Achieves Back-to-Back Best Software Awards on G2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SlickText’s SMS marketing service has been named one of G2’s Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products of 2026 , ranking #57 overall. This marks the second consecutive year SlickText has earned a place on the list, which recognizes software companies with the strongest customer satisfaction ratings based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

SlickText joins globally recognized brands on this year’s Best Software Awards list, including Salesforce, Google, HubSpot, and Canva.

“What makes this recognition meaningful is that it comes directly from our customers. Every review represents a real business that trusts us with one of its most important communication channels. Ranking in the top 1% of products for the second year in a row reflects our team’s obsession with reliability, support, and measurable results—I couldn’t be prouder of what the team has built and where we’re headed,” said Rob Trumble, SlickText President & COO.

SlickText continues to stand out in the SMS marketing space for its ease of use, reliable deliverability, responsive support, and best estimated ROI. Thousands of verified G2 reviews reflect high marks for implementation, customer relationships, and overall satisfaction.

About SlickText

SlickText powers SMS marketing and text automation for enterprises, mid-market, and small businesses. Features include mass texting, automated workflows, a collaborative inbox, in-depth analytics, and native integrations. Start your free trial today to see why SlickText is in the top 1% of all software products on G2.

