Cosmos Health Announces Initiation of Analyst Coverage with $4.50 Valuation by Zacks Small-Cap Research

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that Zacks Small-Cap Research (“Zacks”) has initiated coverage on the Company with a valuation of $4.50 per share, according to a research report published on January 13, 2026 and authored by analyst Brad Sorensen.

Zacks highlighted Cosmos Health’s diversified revenue base, vertically integrated pharmaceutical and manufacturing operations, technology-enabled initiatives, expansion into the U.S. market, and improving financial performance as key factors supporting its valuation.

Key Highlights from Zacks Small-Cap Research Coverage

Initiation of Coverage with $4.50 Per Share Valuation

Zacks initiated coverage on Cosmos Health and assigned a $4.50 per share valuation based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, reflecting projected revenue growth, improving gross margins, and a modeled transition toward positive free cash flow over time.

Valuation Methodology

Zacks applied a five-year discounted cash flow framework using a 20% discount rate, reflecting the Company’s small-cap profile and execution risk. The model assumes moderate near-term revenue growth, accelerating in later years, steady improvement in free cash flow margins, and a 2% terminal growth rate.

Strong Revenue Growth Outlook

Zacks projects Cosmos Health revenues to grow from approximately $64.4 million in 2025 to $98.6 million in 2026, with further expansion to over $130 million by 2027, driven by higher-margin pharmaceutical products, branded nutraceuticals, and technology-enabled services.

Vertically Integrated Healthcare Platform

The report highlights Cosmos Health’s vertically integrated operating model, spanning pharmaceutical distribution, GDP-compliant wholesale operations, GMP-certified manufacturing, proprietary nutraceutical brands, telehealth services, and AI-enabled research and development.

U.S. Market Entry

Zacks references Cosmos Health’s expansion into the United States market, highlighted by the acquisition of ZipDoctor, a U.S.-based telehealth subscription platform providing direct-to-consumer access. The report also notes the launch of Sky Premium Life in the U.S. nutraceutical market.

Advancing R&D Pipeline

Zacks references Cosmos Health’s development programs, including CCX0722 for obesity and weight management, as well as additional repurposed compounds targeting multiple sclerosis, allergies, and oncology-related indications, with projects advancing toward clinical and regulatory milestones. These R&D efforts reflect the Company’s focus on identifying and progressing candidates that address large disease markets.

AI-Driven Innovation via Cloudscreen

Zacks identifies the acquisition of Cloudscreen, an AI-enabled drug repurposing and R&D platform, as a key technology supporting Cosmos Health’s research and development activities. The platform uses in silico screening and multimodal biochemical data to identify potential new therapeutic uses for existing compounds, with the goal of shortening development timelines, reducing discovery costs, and supporting potential licensing or development outcomes.

Digital Assets and Blockchain Strategy

The report notes that Cosmos Health has implemented a digital asset allocation program, including the purchase of Ethereum (ETH), supported by a disclosed financing facility of up to $300 million. Zacks also references the Company’s strategic partnership with Prime Ledger LLC to manage digital assets and explore tokenization of intellectual property assets.

Improving Financial Performance and Margin Expansion

Zacks highlights Cosmos Health’s record third quarter of 2025, which included double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, significantly higher gross profit, and improved adjusted EBITDA, reflecting operational execution and a shift toward higher-margin activities.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “We are pleased to see Zacks Small-Cap Research initiate coverage of Cosmos Health and recognize the transformation we have been executing across our organization. This coverage underscores the strength of our vertically integrated model, our accelerating revenue growth, and the strategic importance of our investments in AI-driven drug repurposing, proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, and digital health services. As we continue to scale higher-margin products, advance our R&D pipeline, and improve operational efficiency, we believe Cosmos Health is entering an important inflection point with substantial long-term value creation potential for our shareholders.”

Cosmos Health notes that it has compensated Zacks Small-Cap Research for the preparation and publication of this independent research report, as disclosed in the report. The Company believes that providing shareholders with broader access to third-party research and analysis supports transparency and informed decision-making.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

