ARGAN: HALF-YEAR ASSESSMENT LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH ODDO

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, January 14, 2026 - 5.45 pm

Half-year assessment liquidity

contract with Oddo

Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, on December 31, 2025,

the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

13,567 ARGAN shares

€1,182,340.7

As a reminder, on June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

10,112 ARGAN shares

€1,377,010.70

Over the period from 07/01/2025 to 12/31/2025, were executed:

4,939 purchase transactions

6,550 sales transactions

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

230,160 shares and 14,980,043 euros for purchase

226,705 shares and 14,785,373.2 euros for sale

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 22: Annual results 2025

March 26: General Assembly 2026

April 1: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026

2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027







About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







