EXEL Industries: 2024–2025 URD Availibility





Availability of the 2024–2025

Universal Registration Document

EXEL Industries’ 2024–2025 Universal Registration Document for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2025, including:

the Management Report,

the Annual Financial Report,

the Sustainability Report,

the Statutory Auditors’ fees,

the Report on Corporate Governance,

the Statutory Auditors’ reports,

and the information required in respect of the share repurchase program,

is now available on the Investors page of the Group’s website (https://www.exel-industries.com/investors-page/?lang=en > Regulated information > Universal Registration Document).

The document is also available upon request by email at the following address: shareholders@exel-industries.com.

The Universal Registration Document was filed on January 13, 2026, with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). It can also be consulted on the AMF website: www.bdif.amf-france.org/fr.

Attachment