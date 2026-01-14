EXEL Industries: 2024–2025 URD Availibility

|Availability of the 2024–2025
Universal Registration Document
EXEL Industries’ 2024–2025 Universal Registration Document for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2025, including:
- the Management Report,
- the Annual Financial Report,
- the Sustainability Report,
- the Statutory Auditors’ fees,
- the Report on Corporate Governance,
- the Statutory Auditors’ reports,
- and the information required in respect of the share repurchase program,
is now available on the Investors page of the Group’s website (https://www.exel-industries.com/investors-page/?lang=en > Regulated information > Universal Registration Document).
The document is also available upon request by email at the following address: shareholders@exel-industries.com.
The Universal Registration Document was filed on January 13, 2026, with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). It can also be consulted on the AMF website: www.bdif.amf-france.org/fr.
Attachment