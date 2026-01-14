ROOT Brands Levels Up: Fueling Dignitas Pokémon UNITE's Championship Run as Official Performance Partner

Franklin, Tennessee, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin, Tennessee, Jan 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ROOT Brands, a leader in wellness and cognitive performance nutrition, today announced a sponsorship partnership with Dignitas' championship-winning Pokémon UNITE roster. The collaboration makes The ROOT Brands the team's official cognitive performance partner, with players using Zero-In and Rahm Roast to support mental clarity and sustained energy during competition.

The partnership comes as Dignitas' Pokémon UNITE squad enters the 2026 Championship Series Regional Leagues (January 17-18) fresh off their victory at the 2026 Latin America International Championships (LAIC) in São Paulo. The roster, comprised of Inder, Otter, Toon, Zelot, and Zugrug, represents one of the most decorated lineups in competitive Pokémon UNITE, featuring multiple world champions and international tournament winners.

"Elite esports competition demands peak mental performance for hours at a time," said Dylan Craven-ROOT Executive. "Our partnership with Dignitas reflects our commitment to supporting athletes who need sustained focus, mental clarity, and clean energy without the crash that comes from traditional energy drinks. Zero-In and Rahm Roast are formulated specifically for these performance demands."

Competitive gaming requires sustained cognitive performance under pressure, split-second decision-making, pattern recognition, strategic planning, and mental endurance through marathon tournament sessions. The ROOT Brands' Zero-In provides natural cognitive support through a blend of ingredients including Vitamin D3, Anhydrous Caffeine, L-Theanine, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine, Pine Bark Extract, Turmeric Root Extract, and Velvet Bean Seed. These components work together to support the gut-brain connection, helping the body naturally produce dopamine and serotonin for focus and clean energy.

Rahm Roast offers clean, sustained energy from natural coffee sources, providing players with consistent performance fuel during extended practice sessions, streaming marathons, and multi-day tournaments, without artificial ingredients or the energy crashes associated with conventional gaming beverages.

"Professional players need more than just caffeine and sugar," said Duquesne Cook. "The ROOT Brands' approach to cognitive performance nutrition aligns with our commitment to player health and competitive excellence. Our Pokémon UNITE roster represents some of the best talent in the game, and supporting their performance with clean, effective products is essential."

The Dignitas Pokémon UNITE roster brings impressive competitive credentials:

Inder – NAIC 2023 Champion, LAIC 2025 Champion, leading Pokémon UNITE content creator

Otter – Four-time Champion (NAIC 2023, LAIC 2025 + 2026, EUIC 2025), three-time Aeos Cup winner

Toon – World Champion 2022, three-time World Championship competitor, three-time Europe Championship winner, active Twitch streamer

Zelot – Team rookie, breakthrough winner at PUCCS 2024 Final Stretch

Zugrug – Three-time North America Championship winner, former Heroes of the Storm professional

Founded in 2003 and acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, Dignitas is one of esports' most iconic organizations, fielding championship-caliber teams across multiple titles including League of Legends, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Pokémon UNITE.

ROOT Brands' partnership with Dignitas expands the company's presence in competitive gaming and esports, connecting natural wellness products with athletes who understand the importance of cognitive performance and sustained mental clarity.

The Dignitas Pokémon UNITE team will showcase ROOT Brands products during the Championship Series Regional Leagues beginning January 17, 2026.

About The ROOT Brands

ROOT Brands is a lifestyle company operating in the EU and United States, offering science-backed, patented products designed to support cognitive performance, clean energy, and overall health. Founded by Dr. Christina Rahm (Chief Science Officer) and Clayton Thomas (CEO), ROOT Brands uses natural ingredients to help people perform at their best. For more information, visit www.therootbrands.com

About Dignitas

Founded in 2003, Dignitas is an international esports organization and one of the most recognizable brands in professional gaming. Owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils), Dignitas fields championship teams across multiple esports titles and has won world championships spanning over two decades of competition. For more information, visit dignitas.gg

Attachment